SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 13:The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), announces that applications for its M.B.A. programmes (Batch 2027-29) through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2026 are closing soon. Registration Process Aspirants must complete their SNAP 2026 registration by 25 November 2026 (Wednesday). Candidates can register for the MBA programmes offered by SIIB through either of the following options: Option 1: Register for SNAP and SIIB Together - Step 1: Register for SNAP 2026 by 25 November 2026 (Wednesday). - Step 2: Register for the MBA programme(s) offered by SIIB at the same time. Option 2: Register for SIIB After SNAP Registration

- Step 1: Register for SNAP 2026 by 25 November 2026 (Wednesday). - Step 2: Complete registration for the MBA programme(s) offered by SIIB by 18 December 2026 (Friday). SNAP registration is mandatory for admission to SIIB. Candidates must also complete the separate SIIB programme registration and pay the applicable registration fees. Programmes Offered Through the SNAP 2026, aspirants can apply for the following specialised full-time M.B.A. programmes offered by Symbiosis Institute of International Business: - M.B.A. in International Business: Specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, or Business Analytics. - M.B.A. in Agri-Business - M.B.A. in Sustainability Management Each programme integrates rigorous academics with global exposure, industry interactions, live projects, and professional certifications in SAP, Six Sigma, and ESG.

Eligibility and Fees Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates). Applicants can appear for the SNAP test up to three times. The SNAP registration fee is INR 2,550 per test, and the registration fee for any program offered by Symbiosis Institute of International Business is INR 1,000 per programme (excluding government taxes, as applicable). Admission and Exam Process Step 1: Register for SNAP 2026 by 25 November 2026 (Wednesday). Step 2: Complete SIIB registration and programme fee payment by 18 December 2026 (Friday). Step 3: Appear for the Computer-Based SNAP Test on any or all of the three dates: 13 December, 19 December, or 26 December 2026, depending on the number of attempts.

Step 4: SNAP results will be declared on 12 January 2027 (Tuesday). Step 5: Shortlisted candidates will proceed to further selection rounds, including a Group Exercise and Personal Interaction, as per SIIB's guidelines. Placements and Global Collaborations SIIB continues to record strong placements. In the previous placement cycle, the M.B.A. in International Business recorded the highest package of ₹27.60 LPA, an average of ₹15.64 LPA, and a median of ₹14.40 LPA. Top recruiters include Apple, Asian Paints, Accenture, CRISIL, Adani, Nestle, Tata Motors, Cummins, Federal Bank and HCL among others. SIIB also has international collaborations with institutions such as Berlin School of Economics and Law, Flensburg University of Applied Sciences, Hochschule Bremen, IÉSEG School of Management, Leeds Beckett University, Lisbon School of Economics and Management, RUDN University, and Macquarie University, offering students valuable opportunities for global exposure through Summer and Winter Schools, Semester Exchange, Semester Abroad, and Study Tour Programmes.

"As the SNAP 2026 deadline approaches, I encourage aspirants seeking to build careers in global business, agri-business, or sustainability to take the next step. At SIIB, our specialised programmes, industry connections, and international collaborations are designed to equip students with the knowledge, confidence, and ethical outlook needed to lead in an evolving global business environment," said Dr. Alka Maurya, Director, SIIB. About SIIB The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), established in 1992 as the Symbiosis Institute of Foreign Trade, expanded its focus from foreign trade to all areas of international business to meet the needs of a rapidly globalising world. As a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade, SIIB offers specialised M.B.A. programmes in International Business, Agri-Business, and Sustainability Management.

To register for SNAP 2026 and learn more about SIIB's M.B.A. programmes: SNAP Registrations 2026 | www.siib.ac.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)