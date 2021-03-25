Launch of Samurai eSports - India's next Gen eGaming event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): The announcement event of Samurai eSports headquartered in Mumbai took place on 24th March 2021 at Hex, Mumbai.

At the event, they introduced the company's vision and key players and creators.

The event brought into focus their maiden eGaming team which they have aptly named Rosters that are specialists with the in-game "Valiant". Currently, the company manages the team and will mentor, guide, and prepare them for International standard eGaming Tournaments.

While this is just the beginning for this young company - they plan to expand through various formats and further are aiming to become one of the most sought-after names in the eGaming industry both nationally and internationally.

The company is founded by Atif Kazi and spearheaded by Premal Mehta as their CEO. Kazi, and eGaming enthusiast himself, has carved a niche and garnered his following within the medium in a short time and is fondly known as Samurai - hence the name of the company 'Samurai eSports'

"My passion for eGaming has led me to create Samurai eSports and open up avenues and streams that is just the beginning for many aspiring eGamers. Our company will ensure that they are supported with the right kind of training modules that will help them ace not only their game but also will allow them to compete at national and international levels representing Samurai eSports" says Kazi.

Simar Sethi who is the captain of the Team Valorant Roaster- started playing CSGO in 2013 initially for fun with his peers, later moving on to professional CSGO competitive from 2015.

He has represented India on multiple occasions in countries like Dubai, the Philippines, China, and Malaysia. He also attended an international boot camp in Serbia where Psy was matched with and against International Players like Hutji, Mir, Chopper, kUcheR, and many more.

Mehta, who shares Kazi's passion and vision, shares his plan as CEO "Samurai ESports is here to not only support young gaming talent. As a bootstrapped company we have invested from scouting the right gaming talent to content creators to a robust production team. These teams will ensure in helping us achieve our 5-year plans, which is to create more noteworthy teams across various formats of eGaming"

Team Samurai eSport India Pvt. Ltd.

Content Creators: Mahek Syed, Saloni Pawar, Nikhil Sirohi & Shobhit Rai

Team Valiant Roster - eGaming Team SimarSethi (Captain), Tejas Kotian, Harsh Arora, Saaransh Dang & Shailesh Dalvi

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)