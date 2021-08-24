'Life is a rollercoaster ride', a book inspiring youth to tackle life problems

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/The PRTree): Written by a renowned author, a book titled 'Life is a roller coaster ride' is an inspiring story about life, dreams, difficulties, and challenges published under 'Poetic Imagica.' It's a short fiction novel about a boy's hopes, aspirations, problems, and hardships, and how he helps his family when things seem hopeless.
The author, Siddhant Digvijay Jaitha has beautifully written the book which will transport you to a universe where every emotion, experience, and moment has meaning in the reader's life. The story shows how this young little boy converts the challenges he faces into a positive approach to life. While going through this book there are thrills and major life learnings that you can inculcate in your life's journey.
Speaking about the book, Siddhant Jaitha said, "The book talks about how life is unpredictable. There are many challenges that one faces in life, But the way one tackles their obstacles and comes out with solutions is the one who achieves greatness."
He further added, "If you see Rahul's story as well you will see how he faced many hardships in his journey but the never-give-up attitude is what made him go a long way in life not only work-wise but also having a strong bond with the family."
Available on AmazonIndia, the story will let readers dive deep into the exciting journey and grateful life that God has given and how one should cherish these small yet exciting moments in life. There may be challenges in life but one must be prepared to tackle every situation.
Talking about the author, Siddhant is not just a great writer but also has a keen interest in experimenting and trying new verticals, for which he has also introduced two separate categories, one in luxury home accessories called "The Home Story" and the other is "Crunch & Munch- eat right with a healthy bite! ", a healthy snack brand. Apart from this business, he is one of the largest importers of aircraft and aircraft spares in India.
Through his book, the writer suggests that one should live life to the fullest and smile each day as life is nothing but just a roller coaster at the end of it.
