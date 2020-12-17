Livpure Ranked No. 1 Most Trusted Water Purifier Brand of 2020

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Livpure a renowned brand in India that offers RO water purifiers and air purifiers, has been recognised as India's No. 1 Most Trusted Water Purifier brand of 2020 by the prestigious TRA (formerly Trust Research Advisory). TRA is a Brand Intelligence and Data Insights Company dedicated to understand and analyze stakeholder behaviour through 2 globally acclaimed, proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Attractiveness.

The platform has been publishing India's Most Trusted Brands in 'The Brand Trust Report' for the last 10 years consecutively. This year, Livpure has been recognised as No. 1 most trusted brand in TRA's 10th series, is a result of a primary research conducted with 1,711 consumer-influencers across 16 cities. The study involved 6,000 hours of fieldwork and 8,000 unique brands were analyzed to list the top 1000 trusted brands in India.

Navneet Kapoor, Chairman & Managing Director of Livpure, said, "To be considered for this award is an honour. I am delighted to see our brand getting recognised for touching people's lives with our innovations and purpose-led marketing. I would like to thank our esteemed consumers for continuing to bestow their trust in us."

The recognition comes just after Livpure's recent launch of the World's first Smart RO water purifier which saves 20,000 litres of water every year, thereby contributing in a big way in conserving water in India.

"When a brand focuses on building trust with intensity, it not only leads to building brand trust, but also in forging long-term customer relationships. By becoming the Most Trusted Brand in the category of Water Purifier, Livpure has demonstrated its high consumer-centric focus," said N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

