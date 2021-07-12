Longines extends its warranty to five years on all automatic models

You would like to read
- Sonalika extends primary warranty by 2 months for existing customers
- LANXESS expects earnings between EUR 900 million to EUR 1 billion in FY 2021
- Looking for extended warranty on home appliances, gadgets? Try GoWarranty.in
- BMW Group India offers complete peace of mind with extended service and warranty packages for its customers
- LASA receives WHO Nod for its Khed Unit in Ratnagiri
New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): With centuries of watchmaking expertise, Longines has played a pioneering role in a number of technological advances and continues to display an unwavering commitment to innovation.
Its constant pursuit of excellence has allowed it to extend its warranty to five years on all models equipped with a silicon balance-spring. Silicon is a light, corrosion-resistant material that remains unaffected by normal temperature variations, magnetic fields and atmospheric pressure. Its unique properties improve the watch's precision and longevity.
Longines is gradually fitting all of its product lines with silicon due to its technical characteristics and is proud to announce the extension of its international warranty on all automatic timepieces.
"At Longines, we strive for watchmaking excellence and work tirelessly to ensure the complete satisfaction of our customers," said Matthias Breschan, Longines CEO. "This warranty guarantees peace of mind for our customers and the assurance of a precise, reliable, and quality timepiece." He adds, "Our recent technological developments have given us the opportunity to offer this extended warranty on all our automatic models. Proof that our quality standards continue to inn prove."
The new 5-year warranty will come into effect on August 1, 2021 and will be based on the end consumer's purchase date detailed on the warranty certificate. It will also apply to all automatic Longines watches purchased after January 1, 2021.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor