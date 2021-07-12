Longines extends its warranty to five years on all automatic models

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): With centuries of watchmaking expertise, Longines has played a pioneering role in a number of technological advances and continues to display an unwavering commitment to innovation.

Its constant pursuit of excellence has allowed it to extend its warranty to five years on all models equipped with a silicon balance-spring. Silicon is a light, corrosion-resistant material that remains unaffected by normal temperature variations, magnetic fields and atmospheric pressure. Its unique properties improve the watch's precision and longevity.

Longines is gradually fitting all of its product lines with silicon due to its technical characteristics and is proud to announce the extension of its international warranty on all automatic timepieces.

"At Longines, we strive for watchmaking excellence and work tirelessly to ensure the complete satisfaction of our customers," said Matthias Breschan, Longines CEO. "This warranty guarantees peace of mind for our customers and the assurance of a precise, reliable, and quality timepiece." He adds, "Our recent technological developments have given us the opportunity to offer this extended warranty on all our automatic models. Proof that our quality standards continue to inn prove."

The new 5-year warranty will come into effect on August 1, 2021 and will be based on the end consumer's purchase date detailed on the warranty certificate. It will also apply to all automatic Longines watches purchased after January 1, 2021.

