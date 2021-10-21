Love can be intense, dark, and a complicated emotion, says Nakul Roshan Sahdev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/Mediawire): What would be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of love? We all perceive love in its most pleasant form and seek the same from our partners.

But what would happen if one fine day you woke up to a love that was once warm is now all intense, complicated and sad. It could be rare but not impossible.

The upcoming obsession thriller "Girgit" manifests this same angle of love. Smoldering and passionately dark, Girgit is a love story unlike any other. It brings to the fore some of the darkest desires and inhibitions that we as human possess to achieve all that we want in our lives. Girgit is power packed thriller where the characters are trapped in an unlikely hide and seek game to reveal their own distinct "Girgit" moment - a moment that tells that everyone is flawed and is bound to change colours if they want to survive.

Directed by Santosh Shetty, the 7-part series stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev in the lead, along with Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi, Trupti Khamkar, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic Shahwer Ali, Ashish Tyagi in pivotal roles. Melancholy, darkness and traits similar to that of a chameleon seep out from each of these character in the series that gives theirstories an enigmatic angle.

Speaking about the inhibitions that we as human possess and are ready to reveal our darkest side when given a chance, Nakul Roshan Sahdev says, "Love can happen to you in many forms, but what Girgit reveals is a desperate desire and manipulative approach to achieve that love. It is a peculiar take on something as intense as love. This has been one of the most peculiar roles that I have done so far. The character of Ranbir Khetan made me realize how unbelievably reckless we can get in achieving what we want. He is more of a Casanova and says whatever comes to his mind unfiltered. But it changes with weird twists and turns when love happens. By playing this character I have realized that love can be intense, dark, and a complicated emotion."

Subscribe to MX Gold (MX Player's subscription VOD service) to binge this series for less than Rs.1/- daystarting 27th October.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)