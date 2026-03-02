NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2: In a powerful act of hands-on leadership, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, visited Irular tribal women in the Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu on February 23, immersing herself in their world to drive meaningful change. She embarked an 2300 Km journey, defied distances and demonstrated her unwavering commitment. The Irular tribes, a Dravidian indigenous community officially recognized as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) by the Government of India, have long been celebrated for their ancestral prowess in snake catching-a skill honed over generations in the arid terrains near Chennai. However, modernization and socio-economic shifts have eroded these traditions, leaving many families grappling with poverty, limited education, and health vulnerabilities. Dr. Kanodia's visit was no mere oversight; it was a hands-on pledge to uplift these resilient women under the Foundation's guiding principle: "Empowering each and every woman."

Through intimate conversations amid dusty village lanes and modest homes, Dr. Kanodia gained profound insights into their daily realities-from foraging for survival to balancing childcare with meager incomes. Her presence reinforced M3M Foundation's ongoing partnership with Makkal Villipunarvu Kalvi Sangam (MVKS), which is delivering transformative programs in 20 villages. Over 150 Irular women have been trained in high-demand skills including jute bag making, Aari embroidery, eco-friendly candle production, and tailoring-crafts that blend tradition with market viability. Complementing these efforts, evening tuition centers offer after-school support to dozens of Irular children, bridging educational gaps and nurturing the next generation's potential. Dr. Kanodia didn't just observe; she celebrated milestones by personally handing over certificates to 100 women who excelled in skill training modules on Aari embroidery, jute bag making, basket weaving, and tailoring. These certificates symbolize not just completion, but pathways to sustainable livelihoods, enabling women to sell handmade products locally and online.

Reflecting on the trip, Dr. Kanodia shared, "Traveling this far to hear their stories firsthand was humbling. These women are natural innovators--their hands that once caught snakes now weave futures for their families. Our commitment is ironclad: skills, education, and dignity for every Irular woman." This initiative aligns with M3M Foundation's broader mission in social development, including rural livelihoods, environmental conservation, and special needs empowerment. Under Dr. Kanodia's visionary leadership, the Foundation is scripting success stories that resonate from Tamil Nadu's tribal hamlets to national platforms, proving that true empowerment begins with showing up. About M3M Foundation M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

