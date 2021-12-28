Magestic Garbh Sanskar announces their 6 Day Garbhsanskar Virtual Workshop

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/TPT): Making efforts to propagate the knowledge of a healthy pregnancy, Magestic Garbh Sanskar announced its 6 Days Garbhsanskar Workshop on Zoom and YouTube live for 27 Dec 2021 to 1 Jan 2022.
To increase awareness, they have also created the world's first garbhsanskar mobile applications (Garbh Sanskar Guru & Pregnancy Guru) and have trained lakhs of mothers for Garbhsanskar. They have also opened more than 27 franchises across the country.
Majestic Garbh Sanskar organizes free live workshops for early pregnant women and pregnant planners. Recently they have completed their 6 day workshop (13 to 18 Dec. 2021) and over 2150 Pregnant and Planning couples have joined their 6 Day Garbhsanskar Workshop on Zoom and YouTube live.
With this workshop all mothers experience this beautiful emotion and enjoy their pregnancy. The workshop focuses on talking about proven methods for overcoming stress, worry, and negativity, the influence of a mother's positive lifestyle on the brain development of her children, and discovering how to have a happy, healthy, and brilliant baby.
The advantages of attending this workshop include knowing on how to connect with the unborn baby, staying happy and healthy, learn how to prepare for normal delivery and give natural birth, how to harbor a positive mindset during pregnancy and passing it without painful and stress.
Garbh Sanskar's objective is to improve the lives of children with prenatal education and a disciplined lifestyle offered by a highly skilled team. They are trying for India to become the Universal leader via the Vedic knowledge of Garbh Sanskar.
