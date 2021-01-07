Mahasangh Praised For Its Welfare Activities, Guests Hope Body Would Influence Policymaking

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/PRSpot): The Delhi Police Mahasangh (DPM, also known as Delhi Police Mahasangh, celebrated its 2nd Foundation Day on 3rd January 2021 and Deepak Mishra, an IPS officer of the 1984 batch former Special Commissioner of Police, and the Guardian of DPM, was the Chief Guest. Mishra has been the Guardian ever since he retired from active police duty. Other special invitees on this occasion included Former DIG, BSF, Wajid Ali, Niyam Pal Singh, former ACP, Delhi Police, eminent strategist & Policymaker Dr Krishan Jha, and Chhidda Singh Rawat, President of the Delhi Police Ex-Servicemen Association.

While addressing the audience on the occasion, Mishra said, "Police force was an integral part of public life. Apart from maintaining law and order, the police force also has to take care of the dignity of the general public." He talked in detail about the work done by DPM, also known as the Delhi Police Mahasangh, in the bygone year, as well as its achievements before that. In his address, the former Spl. Comm. also took up the various demands put forth by the Federation from time to time and hailed the organization's role as a policy-making advisory unit to the Government of India.

The DPM works for the agenda of welfare regarding police force as well as its interactive existence with the society. The main aims and objectives of the Mahasangh are to - 1. Maintain police personnel's professional links and contact with each other as also with the practicing police and security professionals; 2. Keep the members in touch and updated with the matters of national and international importance; 3. Articulate the views of the members in any manner and through any medium deemed fit by the view of the members of managing committee or the general body, as the case may be; 4. Undertake philanthropic, educational and social/economic upliftment programmes for the youth, weaker sections of the society and the members of the association or their families in the field of health, education, spiritualism, physical fitness, vocational training, etc.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the inaugural lamp by the Chief Guest and other honored guests. Speaking at the event, Former DIG Wajid Ali impressed everyone with his effective suggestions as well as his oratory skills. He appreciated the work carried out at the time of epidemic by Anti Corona Task Force,all across the nation & especially Federation and asked the management to continue the good work.

Ved Bhushan Sharma, Founding Member and his wife Sangeeta Sharma President of the DPM, welcomed the guests. In his welcome address, Sharma talked about the work done by DPM in the past one year and read out the Federation's targets for the year 2021. He talked of the role of social media in dissemination of news about the Federation's activities. He spoke in detail about the importance of social media in today's environment, which, he insisted, led to effective results. He recalled how he had shared different news in the past on social media platforms and watched the issue receiving excessive public interest, leading to rising public awareness regarding issues related to police department.

Bhushan also spoke of how a number of suggestions regarding police administration, conveyed through social media, had led to rectifications today. He also said that instead of continuing wearing the Khaki-colored uniform of the British times, the uniform of Delhi Police should be designed and colored according to the modern India.He also mentioned Dr Krishan Jha's input on the reform will be the best police reform globally.

In the coming days, the Mahasangh was also going to work on digitization of records of Delhi Police retired personal, leading to more efficiency and accountability. While remembering his comrades, who were martyred during the February 2020 Delhi riots, Bhushan also talked about the exemplary work done by Delhi Police during the Corona times.

Dr Krishan Varun Kumar Jha, noted Policymaker & Strategist, who is also an Advisor of the Delhi Police Mahasangh, said that DPM could come up as an effective non-political body to take forward the work and influence govt. decision-making with regard to police matters. He also assured all the support to Mahasangh in digitization of its records.

In one of his suggestions, he requested the police administration to set up a data bank of police officers and employees of Delhi Police, so that on their retirement, the Federation could keep track of them and assist them in case of health needs or other problems.

Lastly, Bhushan thanked the dignitaries attending the ceremony, as well as the media personnel who had come to cover the occasion despite bad weather. Signing off for the event, he said that police and media need to work together to make the society safer for general public.

