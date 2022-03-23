Making Women Visible - V-WA Launches the Second Edition of Its Leadership Awards

You would like to read
- Firstsource included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
- Breakthrough India's Reframe summit calls for engagement with men and boys to achieve gender equality
- Somesh Mathur's latest album A PROMISE BROKEN is simply mind- blowing!
- YouTube series 'Types of Indian Doctors 2' by Producer Shubham Mathur of Raahii Films, garners massive viewership
- Performing arts and popular media can be powerful tools to end gender-based violence: Breakthrough India's Pan-Asia Summit
New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite the strides that they have made in society, and in spite of their contributions to the world and to workplaces, women remain a minority in positions of leadership. V-WA 50 aims to change this. Launched by the Vedica Women's Alliance, the initiative recognises, rewards, and amplifies women's achievements by awarding 50 senior women professionals and men who support gender equality.
The 1st Annual V-WA 50 garnered almost 200 nominations in 10 categories from across the country. The programme has now opened applications for its second edition in 2022.
According to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2021, only about 14 per cent of senior and managerial positions are held by women. Through V-WA 50, Vedica strengthens its commitment to making women visible by telling their stories, commemorating their achievements, and building a repository of role models that will inspire the generations of women to come.
"V-WA 50 celebrates the under-recognised and unsung contributions that women have been making to the world, and increasingly to workplaces. In a country where women are steadily dropping out of the workforce, the stories of these extraordinary women have the power to change the narrative about women and the workplace in India, and even the world," says Anuradha Das Mathur, Founder of the Vedica Women's Alliance and Founder and Dean of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women.
V-WA 50 will honour senior women professionals of remarkable achievement and exemplary leadership. The award categories include Women Leaders in Finance; Industry; Hospitality; D & I; Science, Tech, and R & D; Marketing and Sales; Fashion and Lifestyle; Health, Pharma, and Wellness; Agriculture and Agtech; and Professional Services. The Lifetime Achievement award will commemorate the legacy of women who have had made a significant impact on their industry and community. Recognising the value of male allies in the journey towards equality, V-WA 50 also applauds men who have furthered inclusion in their organisations through the Men of Impact award.
The forum invites industry networks, business hubs, and women's forums to nominate their most promising women leaders. The awardees will be selected by an illustrious jury of industry leaders across sectors.
By shining a spotlight on high-achieving women, V-WA 50 aims to spark change by creating role models who will inspire more women towards professional success and generate a multiplier effect on the ecosystem.
For more details and to submit nominations, please visit: (https://www.v-wa.in/The-V-WA50)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor