Mana La Excellence Academy announces APPSC/TSPSC Group 1 Mains RRP Plus Program - Think Beyond Test Series

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): Mana La Excellence Academy Leading Coaching Institute in Hyderabad is proud to announce the launch of its new APPSC/TSPSC Group 1 Mains RRP Plus Program, designed to help students prepare for this important state-level examination. With the tagline 'Think Beyond Test Series', this innovative program will provide students with a comprehensive approach to achieve success in the Mains exam.

The unique features of this program include rapid revision sessions, Classroom based Q & A practice, daily practice questions, subject wise practice tests and mock tests. La Excellence provides weekly schedules complete with a 60 day Schedule as well as APPSC secure Q & A material and work book. Additionally, they also have answer writing sample sheets and subject wise practice questions which need to be completed after each subject is covered in detail.

The institute has made sure that their program is available both offline at the institute as well as online via an app so that students living away from Hyderabad can also take advantage of this opportunity.

This comprehensive course has been designed by a team of dedicated professionals having experience in both Public Service Commission Exams and Civil Services Coaching. They have put together all the necessary materials required for success in one place in order to make it easier for students to prepare for their exams without any hassle or confusion. The materials provided are updated regularly so that students get access to only the best content available.

In order to ensure that every student gets individual attention during the course, La Excellence also provides two-way communication between faculty and students through their interactive platform which helps them gain more insights into their studies as well as clear any doubts they have regarding their preparation process. Furthermore, they also organize regular doubt clearing sessions where experts explain complex concepts in detail and provide assistance when needed.

D Malleswari, one of La Excellence IAS Academy Hyderabad's renowned Group 1 faculty members, said that candidates can avail this course both offline at the institute as well as online via their dedicated website www. manalaexcellence.com or by downloading the app (Mana La Excellence) available on both Android and iOS operating systems.

With such comprehensive features, Mana La Excellence Academy Hyderabad's TSPSC/ APPSC Group 1 Mains RPP Plus Program promises to be beneficial for aspiring candidates looking forward to scoring well in Group 1 examinations. The institute offers various payment plans along with discounts on early bird registrations making it even more attractive for interested individuals who want to invest in their future career prospects while gaining access to world-class learning resources.

Recently La Excellence IAS Academy, the parent institute of Mana La Excellence, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Best IAS Coaching Institute in Hyderabad' by (https://whataftercollege.com) What After College, an Educational Portal in India.

At (https://manalaexcellence.com) La Excellence, their main focus is on providing holistic career guidance and advice, which helps equip students with all the necessary skills required to be successful IAS officers or civil servants. To do this, they conduct rigorous assessment processes as well as personal counseling sessions with faculty members who will create personalized pathways that are tailored to each student's individual needs and aspirations so they can achieve their dreams without any difficulty. An exclusive mentorship program is created to make sure that no student is left behind.

La Excellence has branches in Hyderabad & Bangalore.

Hyderabad branch - Ashok Nagar

La Excellence IAS Academy in Hyderabad is located at: Ashok Nagar Extension, 1-10-233/F, Indira Park Rd, Opposite Punjab National Bank, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500020

Phone: 7207955032

Hyderabad Branch - Madhapur

Metro Pillar No 1724, Opp Lucky Restaurant, 3rd Floor, Maphar MK Eternal, Hitech City Rd, Madhapur, Telangana 500081

Phone: 90524 92929

Bengaluru Branch

La Excellence IAS - 99, 2nd floor, 80 Feet Rd, beside poorvika mobiles, Chandra Layout, Attiguppe, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560040

Phone: 91214 12929

La Excellence IAS Website: (https://manalaexcellence.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)