Manchester City and TECNO Mobile collaborate with Footballco to identify two Indian football enthusiasts from field of journalism

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Inspired by the success of last season, TECNO Mobile and Manchester City FC have once again partnered with Footballco, in their pursuit to find two football enthusiasts from the media fraternity. Footballco is the world's largest football content creation and media strategists' entity, as a part of this campaign, the journalists from India will be offered an opportunity to work as trainee correspondents and write for Footballco's GOAL website, covering the reigning Premier League Champions.

The content created by the trainees will be published across GOAL's global and Indian editions as well as social channels with a reach of over 57 million.

TECNO Mobile is Manchester City's Official Global Tablet and Handset Partner. TECNO has been partnering with Manchester City to run CSR projects in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia for successive years to provide local communities with the technological education program and creative football interactions. The collaboration with Footballco is an extension of last season's association, which resulted in two trainee reporters creating more than 368 pieces of content which reached more than 34m fans and generated 5.6m video views.

The trainees created content with Manchester City first-team players Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte, as well as Manchester City legends. This year, content created by the trainees will be published across GOAL's global and Indian editions and social channels which reach an audience of 57 million each month in India and provide valuable experience to young trainee journalists looking to break into the highly competitive field of football journalism.

Andy Jackson, VP, Global Football Partnerships at Footballco, said: "This campaign provides so much, not just for Manchester City and TECNO Mobile but for the young fans who will get the chance to not only cover their favourite team but to also acquire lifelong skills by working on writing, creating video content and planning from GOAL's teams of local and global journalists. It's also a huge compliment to work with the club and TECNO again after such a successful campaign last season that made a real difference to those taking part."

Stephen HA, Managing Director of TECNO Mobile, said: "We are thrilled to see the success of last season's campaign and initiate the campaign for the second consecutive year together with Manchester City and GOAL. It not only inspires but also cements our total commitment to always motivate and provide genuine support to young people in global emerging markets to take challenges, to find creative ways to achieve their potential and to never stop pursuing excellence."

Sai Prashanth Nataraj, GOAL India's Trainee Manchester City Correspondent from 2021, said: "From talking to Manchester City legends Shaun Goater and Richard Dunne to interviewing Aymeric Laporte - these have been some truly once in a lifetime moments."

To enter the contest, fans are tasked with creating a 60-second video about Man City's forthcoming match with against Liverpool on April 9. Fans are able to submit their applications from Monday, March 14 with the application process closing on March 27.

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop at Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the global Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit (https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/)

