PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 28: Manipal Hospitals, one of India's foremost integrated healthcare providers, has adopted a leading Australian decision-support solution for their radiology practice. Harrison.ai's chest X-ray (CXR) and Reporting solutions are being used to improve the efficiency, quality, and turnaround time of chest X-ray reporting, which is one of the preliminary and most widely used imaging tests across the globe. Manipal Hospitals has more than 12,600 beds, is present in 24 cities across India, and serves close to 8 million patients annually. Chest X-rays constitute more than 50% of their total imaging volumes, coming from Outpatient (Emergency), Health Checks and ICU departments. The deployment of one of the best-in-class radiology artificial intelligence solutions reinforces Manipal Hospitals' commitment to leveraging advanced digital solutions to support clinicians in managing workload and improving patient outcomes and experience.

The solution is deployed within the radiology department, where it will assist radiologists by triaging studies, identifying and localising findings, and generating AI-assisted draft reports. These draft reports are reviewed and validated by radiologists prior to sign-off, ensuring full clinical oversight and control. "This deployment is aimed at making chest X-ray reporting more efficient while maintaining the highest standards of quality," said Dr. Sudarshan Rawat, HOD & Consultant - Radiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road. "AI-assisted reporting functions as a second reader making sure even the most subtle findings are not missed, while helping us deliver timely reports to patients." "Turnaround time and report quality are critical metrics for any large radiology operation. By introducing AI-assisted draft reporting into our workflow, we are strengthening our ability to deliver timely, high-quality diagnostic outcomes at scale," he added.

The decision to adopt Harrison's CXR followed a retrospective evaluation using sample data provided by Manipal Hospitals, which demonstrated the solution's potential to support faster reporting workflows and consistent report quality. Harrison.ai CXR is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India and is CE certified. It is designed to support clinicians across a wide range of chest X-ray findings. The solution acts as a clinical decision-support tool, assisting radiologists without replacing clinical judgment. "We are proud to partner with Manipal Hospitals on the deployment of Harrison's CXR solution in India," said Dr Aengus Tran, CEO of Harrison.ai. "The solution which can detect and localise close to 125 findings helps clinicians ensure accuracy of diagnosis. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to responsibly apply AI in healthcare, supporting clinicians, improving efficiency, and ultimately enhancing patient care and experience."

About Manipal Hospitals As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of more than 11,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

For more information, visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/ About Harrison.ai Harrison.ai is a global healthcare technology company that enhances clinician capacity and patient care through AI automation. Clinician-led and patient-first, our suite of solutions supports earlier, more accurate diagnoses and seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows. Harrison.ai solutions are available in 40+ countries and to half of all Australian radiologists. They are clinically deployed at 1,000+ customer sites globally, including 40+ NHS Trusts and all public emergency departments in Hong Kong. With 3,400+ clinicians using our tools, Harrison.ai has impacted more than 7 million patients' lives to date. For more information, visit Harrison.ai. These products are intended for healthcare professionals only. Some features are not available in all regions, please check regulatory status with a Harrison.ai employee.

