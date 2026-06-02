VMPL New Delhi [India], June 2: In a surgical milestone being hailed across India's orthopaedic community,Dr Chirag Thonse of Manipal Hospital, Miller's road Bengaluru, has successfully performed shoulder-preservation surgery using a human dermal allograft, bring back the young patient back to mobility, and preserving his shoulder joint. The procedure, which utilized the biologic implant ArthroFlex combined with the FiberStitch 1.5 all-suture anchor system, has spared a patient from a total shoulder replacement. The patient, rendered virtually immobile by a massive rotator cuff tear, was facing conventional guidelines that recommended total shoulder arthroplasty--a prosthetic replacement of the joint. Instead, Dr Thonse opted for a biologically driven reconstruction using Human Dermal Allograft, that preserves the patient's native anatomy, putting them on a clear path to restored function and independence.

"Our goal was never simply to fix the tear -- it was to give this patient back his own shoulder. ArthroFlex allowed us to do exactly that. This is the future of shoulder surgery in India." -- Dr Chirag Thonse, Senior Arthroscopy Surgeon Dr Chirag Thonse, the Senior Arthroscopy Consultant at Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, commented, "Rotator cuff tears occur when the muscles that stabilize the shoulder joint become damaged. In irreparable cases, when tendons cannot be reattached, the joint slips out of alignment, causing chronic pain and weakness. Arthroscopic Augmentation with Human Dermal Allograft recreates a stabilizing layer, restores shoulder biomechanics, and provides patients the chance to regain function without the need for replacement surgery."

Dr Chirag Thonse has been known for Surgery Advancements and Procedures, which have been helping patients recover faster and stronger from their ligament and shoulder injuries. ArthroFlex is a processed acellular dermal allograft derived from human donors, engineered specifically for rotator cuff augmentation . ArthroFlex is biocompatible and integrates naturally with the patient's own tissue. It acts as a living scaffold, enabling the body's own healing cells to invade and ultimately replace the graft with regenerated tissue. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)