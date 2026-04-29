PNN New Delhi [India], April 29: I have spent more than a decade inside the Indian marketing industry. I have run campaigns for some of the country's most ambitious brands. I have sat in budget reviews where the CFO asked, "What did we actually get for that ₹20 crore?" and watched a room full of smart people go silent. I have seen performance dashboards that looked impressive and meant nothing. And I have spent the better part of the last two years building a platform specifically because I was tired of being part of the problem. Let me tell you what I think is really happening in marketing in 2026.

The Consumer Moved. The Industry Didn't. When the frameworks most agencies still use were designed, Google was the front door to every brand. Cookies tracked every user. TV and print set the cultural agenda. The buyer journey was linear enough to map on a whiteboard. Attribution was complicated, but it was at least possible. None of that is true anymore. Today, a 24-year-old in Bengaluru discovers your brand through a creator's YouTube Short, validates it on Reddit, asks ChatGPT whether it's worth buying, finds a discount code in a WhatsApp community, and converts on your website via a Google retargeting ad. Your attribution model sees: Google. Your media team doubles down on paid search. Your creator partner wonders why her invoice went unpaid. And you wonder why customer acquisition cost keeps climbing.

The buyer journey isn't broken. Your ability to see it is. "72% of the modern buyer journey is invisible to every standard analytics tool in the market. That isn't a data problem. It is an architecture problem. And it is costing Indian brands thousands of crores every year." -- Agam Chaudhary The Agency Model Was Built for a Different War The traditional agency model -- retainers, markups, monthly decks, quarterly reviews -- was designed for a world where campaigns ran in discrete bursts, media was bought in advance, and the feedback loop between spend and result was measured in months. The model worked when the environment was slow enough for humans to keep up.

That environment is gone. Real-time performance data, infinite content surfaces, AI-mediated discovery, creator-led distribution, community-as-moat -- none of this can be managed by a team of account managers in a spreadsheet. The speed advantage now belongs entirely to brands that have replaced human-in-the-loop workflows with AI-in-the-loop intelligence. The brands winning in 2026 are not louder. They are not spending more. They are operating with a quality of information that their competitors simply do not have. They know which creator drives the pipeline, not just reach. They know how often AI chatbots recommend them versus alternatives. They see the 72% of the buyer journey that everyone else is blind to. And they can prove every rupee of marketing spend to their CFO in 3 minutes, not 3 weeks.

What Marketing Must Become The shift I am describing is not incremental. It is not about adding an AI tool to your existing stack. It is about recognising that the stack itself is the problem -- and that marketing's next era requires an entirely different architecture. Marketing in 2026 must be AI-native, not AI-assisted. It must connect creator intelligence to revenue attribution to content generation to community analytics to CFO reporting in a single, compounding intelligence loop. It must be fast enough to respond to signals within hours, not quarters. And it must be accountable enough that the CMO and CFO are looking at the same number.

At MarkGrid, we built this because we believed no one else would build it the way it needed to be built -- by people who had lived inside the problem long enough to understand it at the roots. The platform replaces 8 to 15 disconnected tools, delivers first insights in 24 hours, and has demonstrated a >15% CAC reduction across clients in the first 90 days. But the technology is almost secondary to the mindset shift it represents. Marketing is no longer about managing campaigns. It is about owning intelligence. The brands that understand this in 2026 will be the brands that everyone else is trying to benchmark against in 2030.

"The question is not whether AI will change marketing. It already has. The question is whether your organisation will be the one doing the changing, or the one being changed." -- Agam Chaudhary The black box is open. What you do with what's inside it is the only question that matters. -- Agam Chaudhary is the Founder of Two99, India's leading independent performance marketing group, and the creator of MarkGrid, the AI-native Marketing Economics Platform. He writes and speaks on the intersection of AI, marketing accountability, and the future of brand-building in India. About Two99 Two99 is India's leading independent performance marketing group, founded by Agam Chaudhary. The company works with some of India's most ambitious and fast-scaling brands, delivering measurable, accountable marketing outcomes across digital channels, creator ecosystems, and AI-native platforms.

Two99's work spans performance marketing, growth strategy, content intelligence, and marketing economics -- designed to give brand leaders the clarity and confidence to make decisions that compound over time. The group is the founding force behind MarkGrid, the AI-native Marketing Economics Platform built to replace fragmented toolchains with a single, unified intelligence layer. Headquartered in India, Two99 operates at the intersection of marketing strategy, technology, and accountability -- helping organisations move from campaign thinking to intelligence-led growth. For media enquiries, partnerships, or speaking requests, contact: communications@two99.in | www.two99.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)