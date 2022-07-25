Marvel Realtors: Towards an optimistic growth trajectory

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Luxury Real Estate Developer Marvel Realtors after making a strong comeback is on a positive growth trajectory to regain its leading position in the Pune real estate market.

After having delivered 1600 residences in the last 3 years, despite the pandemic challenges, the real estate brand is now poised for greater growth with its eyes set on future deliveries and innovations. Marvel has invested in landbanks in hand-picked, strategic locations and with its signature path-breaking design and layouts, and record of introducing first-to-market innovations, these properties are soon to be the latest additions to Pune's most sought-after residences. The real estate firm is consciously designing and delivering projects that align with Marvel's 360-degree lifestyle vision for the modern connoisseurs.

With a continued focus on delivering on its existing and past commitments, the real estate brand is looking to expand its offering for discerning home buyers, giving Pune a taste of unparalleled luxury in living spaces.

Speaking on Marvel's growth plan, Vishwajeet Jhavar, Founder and CEO, Marvel Realtors said, "We are grateful for the support and trust shown in us by our stakeholders that has made it possible for us to deliver 1600 residences in the last 3 years. This is a testimony of our commitment to delivering a great product that is superior in design and is a true embodiment of meaningful luxury. With amenities such as Olympic-sized pools, cabanas, home automation systems, and vehicle-free open green spaces, each project is an ode to holistic living. Going forward, we have ambitious plans to scale and invest in land banks with the potential to become coveted destinations. That said, we are right now giving our undivided attention to the completion and swift delivery of ongoing projects before undertaking new responsibilities. We have also realigned our marketing strategy to promote projects that are up to 6 months away from completion so consumers can skip long waiting periods."

Be it the infinity pool on the 18th floor of Marvel Aquanas, Kharadi or the floating clubhouse with sun decks at Marvel Selva Ridge Estate, Bavdhan, Marvel always goes beyond mere materialistic comforts to create holistic living experiences for luxury connoisseurs. Conceptualized with a unique inside-out design philosophy, Marvel apartments are rooted in offering expansive, opulent spaces that boast of fine craftsmanship and aesthetics. Marvel residences are up to 40 per cent larger than the standard ones in the market; eg size of one apartment at Marvel Aurum is 5,200 sq. ft.

Marvel properties are reputed for their record above-par capital appreciation rates in comparison to other properties in the vicinity, making them great for investment buyers.

Marvel Arco, Hadapsar recorded a resale value up by 107 per cent, Marvel Cerise, Kharadi's appreciation rate was up by 104 per cent, Marvel Brisa, Balewadi by 100 per cent Marvel Cascada, Balewadi by 80 per cent, and Marvel Selva Ridge Estate, Bavdhan by 45 per cent.

At present, 6 coveted Marvel properties are ready for possession in prime locations of Pune including Marvel Piazza, Viman Nagar, Marvel Selva Ridge Estate Villas, Bavdhan, Marvel Aurum, Koregaon Park, Marvel Aquanas, Kharadi, Marvel Diva Ultima, Magarpatta Road and Marvel Sangria, NIBM Road.

The pioneering luxury realtor is taking a phased, planned approach to growth to sustain the delivery momentum and focus on customer satisfaction. With experience spanning two decades, Marvel has been at the forefront of creating superior residences that are hallmarks of luxury living.

"Later this year, we plan to launch innovative projects across Pune such as 5-star studio apartments with approx. 670 sq ft. We aim to focus on doing a maximum of 6 to 8 projects at a time. We are currently focussed on delivering on our commitments" added Vishwajeet Jhavar, while speaking more on the positive growth trajectory

To know more, visit: (marvelrealtors-1600reasons.com).

