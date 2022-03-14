MBA with post-pandemic growth mindset

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/Mediawire): Prof. Srikant Datar (Dean Harvard Business School) and colleagues compiled a book 'Rethinking The MBA' highlighted issues facing MBAs after the economic meltdown. It now appears that there is a need of a sequel to this post-pandemic and realignment of world powers. The world is trying to return to a state of normalcy (as existed prior to pandemic), and reimagining the way forward. A fundamental transformation and change happened in the way we live, learn, function, work and socialise with respect to the very basic blocks of the economy and society.

MBA admissions for the post-pandemic era in the background of an impending power struggle and realignment of world powers is a telling story of times to come and the readjustment that will impact the business world and consequently the demands for skills and competencies for the managers of the future in the 21st Century. The 2020's decade is moving towards a technology focussed and evolutionary transformation of the industry and business.

The pandemic has brought into focus Environment, Social, Governance issues and B-Schools are contemplating the role of future managers and business leaders and their impact on business and society. Some jobs ceased to exists and became extinct or obsolete while there was formation & creation of new jobs in the market which have become mainstay. Retail market moved from touch and feel shops to online shopping. World over we witnessed the growth of unicorns and India had a big stake in it. Digitization and digital skills have firmly entrenched itself in every aspect of our life. The inclusion of technology-centric courses and incorporation of online modes into the course design are evidence of the demands of change and positive outlook of B-Schools to the program architecture, structure and delivery.

The managers of tomorrow will need resilience and patience while remaining impatient. They will need the ability to forego and let-go and embrace evolutionary ideas, processes and systems in a dynamic ever-changing world. Events from 2019-22has increased the need for pace of change for a robust agile management education system that will help propel the industry, businesses and economy towards success. The opportunity to build and rebuild for the future era is an exciting challenge for the aspiring management professionals who are on the cusp of entry in the world of business. Change management with ability to handle moments of change and challenges within the business environment with agility while adapting on the go is very important. Planning skills would require individuals and organizations to manage a wide variety of tasks and activities, to achieve identified goals, utilising the resources and recognise and reward based on changing demands. Communication while maintaining interpersonal relationships over varied mediums has gained importance.

The role of Emotional Intelligence (EQ/EI) is of paramount importance with the ability to impact and influence others. Problem-Solving with critical thinking, analytical skills, innovation and creativity is the ask to handle difficult situations and deliver value to all stockholders. The movement is from in the box, to out of the box to without the box. Team orientation and Teamwork include conflict resolution, reliability, dependability, effective discussion, consensus building and active listening. Managers will be working in face-to-face or virtual teams, and be able to align in cross-functional areas. Collaborate and Interact with all stakeholders with empathy, dignity and respect in order to build diverse partnerships by maximizing the value different people bring to the organization to improve business outcomes.

Leadership has many challenges and demands from geopolitical challenges, environmental concerns, global, local, glocal (global & local-global issues requiring local solutions) level with a capability for strategic alignment. Leaders need to motivate teams, individual employees to be increasingly productive to realise the goals. Leaders play an essential role in providing clarification and direction through active listening, empathy, strategic thinking and inspiring others. Leadership is becoming humane and there is a growing emphasis on ethical leadership. The movement is towards exceeding the expectations of stakeholders. Lastly, a growth mindset with a willingness to take a risk, challenge the status quo in learning something new and seek new ways to grow and develop by being curious and focusing on the goal/solution. Challenging the status quo and explore newer possibilities and opportunities is the new norm.

B-Schools have risen to the need by aligning their selection process in an online format and assessing the aspirants on varied parameters through online exercises. The activity is towards assessing potential efficacy based on behavioural evidence captured through varied activities. B-Schools look at consistent academic performance, participation in co-curricular and extracurricular self-awareness, motivation, passion, work experience, maturity, life experience, learning attitude, career & life goals. More and more B-Schools are now mindful of diversity in terms of gender, age, educational background, economic background, geographic regional diversity, urban-rural outreach. The movement is towards inclusive growth and creating opportunities for helping the young find meaningful careers while getting the industry ready for future-ready managers.

