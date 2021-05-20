Meet Srijita Mitra, taking the game of content creation to the next level

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): She is a known face across social media as an influencer and creator, specializing in the niches of fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Every other person today wishes to enter the world of digital space, especially the social media platforms and wants to make it huge in the same. Amidst all this and the growing competition that the industry faces each day, it is not always a walk in the park to create one's unique niche. With the growth of social media platforms, there has been a constant rise in several content creators and influencers worldwide. India is one country that has produced some incredible talented beings in the social media space and one name that has been buzzing high lately for her passion and commitment to create and offer something new to the audiences always is Srijita Mitra.

Ask her what drove her towards becoming the influential content creator she is today and the young talent says, "I saw the constant boom in the space and observed how people leveraged the medium to create great momentum and success for themselves. Also, the fact that the digital space welcomes all, and provides people with innumerable opportunities to create content, motivated me to pursue the same."

Everything began for Srijita in her first year of college. Joining (https://www.instagram.com/srijitamitraofficial) Instagram, she began with creating content on niches like fashion, lifestyle and beauty and saw how people loved what she created and posted. Soon, she was bombarded with many brand collabs, which further increased her stocks as an influencer. Fashion and beauty brands like Urbanix, Flying Machine, Daniel Wellington and Brand Factory, Lulu & Sky, Sugar Cosmetics, Bollyglow and many others approached her and since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Interestingly, Srijita Mitra completed her bachelor's (BTech in ECE) only last year in July and became a Programmer Analyst at one of the most prominent multinational IT companies, Cognizant. Her melodious voice has also caught the attention of many, which she confesses she has inherited from her parents. Her father works as an accounting officer of the Central Government of India and her mother is a teacher at Julien Day School.

Srijita Mitra earned a great name and follower base on TikTok last year, where her fashion-based and comedic content received millions of views. Her video with her father was loved by all and went viral. On Instagram, with her reels, she keeps coming up with new content always. Her videos with her partner Sayandeep Sarkar are all things sweet. Both of them are planning to take it forward and get married in the next 2-3 years. On Instagram, the West Bengal talent already has more than 415K followers, and she has earned audiences' love across India.

