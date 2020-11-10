Merck Foundation marks World Science Day through empowering women and youth in STEM in Africa

You would like to read
Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks World Science Day through their Merck Africa Research Summit-MARS Awards 2020 for best Young African Researchers and best Women African Researchers.
Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020) explains, "Merck Foundation empowers Women and Youth in Scientific Research through "MARS Best Young African Researchers Awards" and "MARS Best African Women Researchers Awards."
Merck Foundation started these awards in 2015.
"We will announce the MARS 2020 Winners before the end of this year. The winners will be eligible for a scholarship of training programs to advance their skills and standard in scientific research," Dr Rasha Kelej added.
Merck Foundation launches these awards to recognize the outstanding contribution of African Youth and Female Scientists to empower them in research and advance their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). This program is in partnership with the African Union and African Ministries of Health, Science, Education, and Gender.
Merck Foundation's STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) partners with global and local institutions and organizations to empower women and young people in the areas of science and technology. Merck Foundation believes that education is an important factor in promoting economic well-being in Africa.
Merck Foundation has celebrated over 40 winners of Merck Africa Research Summit-MARS Awards in the past editions, from 18 African Countries including Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.
