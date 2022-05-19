MetroMedi launches MetroMedi Relief platform for mental and sexual heath wellness on customer demand

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetroMedi.com the fastest growing Online Pharmacy, e-Health & Wellness store based out of South India (Hyderabad), is now focusing on Mental Health and Sexual Wellness Problems.

On their Customers' request, MetroMedi had already launched "MetroMedi Relief", which helps with online consultations on mental health issues. Now MetroMedi Relief is focussing on online counselling for sexual wellness problems.

Do you know what causes these problems and this is where our team of online counsellors, sexologists, psychologists, trained therapists and Psychotherapist come into play. This is exactly what we, at MetroMedi Relief, does for you.

In present times, online mental health counselling has become something that people turn to when life's challenges become emotionally overwhelming. Mental health counseling is also very helpful in understanding one's own emotions and strengths. Online mental health counselling is provided by qualified, well-trained and experienced mental health experts.

"All the more, we know that talking about sex in India can be a little difficult at times, but don't worry. Sex problems can be resolved. When you are experiencing problems in the bedroom, sex therapy can help. We have a team of certified sex therapists, sex counsellors and sex therapists in India that are available to talk with you via phone, email or chat - any medium that you are comfortable with from the comfort of your home/office/ anywhere in the world, and try to find out the real reason behind your sex problem. All you need to do is just book an appointment with one of our sex counsellors and talk to them via phone, email or chat.. We keep your identity anonymous. Your data and details are 100 per cent kept confidentially," says Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com.

Our team of online counsellors, sexologists, psychologists, trained therapists and Psychotherapists in MetroMedi Relief helps customers select the best medication for their specific needs. We believe that everyone deserves access to personalized, non-judgmental mental health care. Improving access to high-quality mental health care for health plans. Our coordinated care model enables us to provide integrative, comprehensive care for our patients, which leads to significant improvement in clinical outcomes.

"We at MetroMedi.com are revolutionizing Healthcare Experience by serving 2 lakh plus-customer for Bharat, Even Two and Three-tier cities by providing quick, efficient, affordable and trusted healthcare & Wellness to the people of Bharat by leveraging the existing network of pharmacies, Wellness, Emergency Health Startups & Online Counselling through our MetroMedi.com," says Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com.

MetroMedi is gearing up to achieve the same top lines as our competitors, who have 3000 stores with just 100 stores, by Bundling online and offline more efficiently by utilizing Technology with Human connect. In MetroMedi's Unicorn journey. The 100 Brick & Mortar Stores Concept as Fulfilment centres play a significant role as the Hybrid Model will add strength to online is proven.

