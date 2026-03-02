PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2: An 8-month-old male weighing 5.5 kg, known case of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) with Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia (EHBA), presented in critical condition. The child had been suffering from severe liver complications, including multiple ascites, recurrent cholangitis, jaundice, poor weight gain, and frequent infections, making urgent intervention crucial to save his life and support his growth and recovery. The child's father served as a living liver donor, enabling the multivisceral transplant team at MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar to successfully perform a complex liver transplant. The procedure was meticulously planned and executed, ensuring both safety and optimal outcomes for the infant.

"Performing a liver transplant on such a young and underweight child is extremely challenging. Typically, we wait for the child to gain weight, but given the severity of his condition, immediate action was necessary. Thanks to the dedication and coordination of our multidisciplinary team, the surgery was successful, and the child is now recovering well," said Dr. Anil Vaidya, MD, Chair and Director, Institute of Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant, MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar. The transplant procedure was performed by a skilled multidisciplinary team comprising Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Medical, and Interventional Gastroenterology specialists. The Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant team was led by Dr. Anil Vaidya, MD, Chair and Director; Dr. Senthil Muthuraman, Senior Consultant, Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant; and Dr. Venkatesh BS, Consultant, Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant. Anaesthesia was managed by Dr. Dinesh Babu, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesiology, and Dr. Saravanan, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesiology. The Paediatrics & Neonatology team included Dr. Arun Kumar, Lead Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology; Dr. NKV Vigneshwar, Associate Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology; and Dr. Kavitha Sampathkumar, Senior Consultant - Medical & Interventional Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Post-operative care was overseen by the multidisciplinary ICU teams.

Mr. Venugopal Bhat, COO & Vice President - Group Strategic Initiatives, MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar, stated, "We are immensely proud to have achieved this rare and complex milestone. This successful surgery reflects the seamless coordination of our multidisciplinary teams and demonstrates that critical pediatric liver conditions can be managed effectively with expert care and timely intervention." The child continues to recover under close observation, showing steady improvement. MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar remains committed to providing state-of-the-art pediatric and liver transplant care, ensuring the best outcomes for critically ill children. MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar, is a 180-bed tertiary care hospital offering services across 30+ specialities. Located in the heart of Adyar, the seven storey facility houses 60 ICU beds and five state-of-the-art operating theatres. Equipped with advanced technology, including a digital panel Cath Lab, Endoscopy and Dialysis Unit, Ultra Low Dose CT, the AI powered Advanced Interventional Radiology (AIR ) Clinic, and robotic-assisted knee replacement technology, we are committed to delivering world-class patient-first care rooted in integrity, excellence, compassion, and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)