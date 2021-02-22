Mindtree achieves Google Cloud Partner specialisation in application development

You would like to read
Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and success in building customer solutions in application development using Google Cloud technology.
The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Earning this recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to successfully drive digitalization from cloud migration to application usage and modernization.
Mindtree is a premier Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.
"Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business leveraging Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud solutions," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "This recognition instils further confidence in enterprises seeking to migrate their legacy applications and workloads onto Google Cloud that Mindtree can effectively help an organization drive their cloud adoption initiatives forward."
Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree has strengthened its position as the go-to partner for its customers to help with architecture, design, and building solutions or platforms that can deliver faster, resilient, and reliable systems with a quicker time to market.
