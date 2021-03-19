Modeling Icon lends a hand to the youth in achieving their dreams

You would like to read
- IIHM conducts Super Chef Finals to send INDIA entry in World's Biggest Culinary Competition 'Young Chef Olympiad'
- All-India House Price Index Up By 1.2% In Q1 2020-21: RBI
- Brand Opus India announces the winners of Health Icon and Global Icon Awards - 2020
- Forevermark unveils two exclusive solitaire rings from upcoming signature Icon Collection
- Sharad Chaudhary's Dreamz Production House is promoting young talents of India
New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/The PRTree): Modeling Icon, a platform to promote young and ambitious talents of India claims to provide a space to grow and guidance to young dreamers.
The venture is the brainchild of Prakhar Sharma which aims to procure aspiring actors and models and train them in a manner that would prove to be a push for them.
Established in 2018, the company has a variety of big and small projects like music videos, reality shows, and more and has helped a lot of dreamers. The team helps these young talents by giving them a maximum number of opportunities and making them realise on a prior hand what stardom feels like. With contacts in India and overseas, the founder of the company, Prakhar Sharma ensures that every member who joins his platform doesn't stay limited to them only.
Talking about his ventures with the organisation, Prakhar Sharma says, "We make sure that the youth enrolled with us feels satisfied and secured after the long toil under our banner." Such youthful talents now have a face and space to rely on for growing ahead.
Apart from giving the wings to youth, Modeling Icon is also known for helping several reality TV shows and production houses in managing their events. So far, they have successfully held events in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and many other metropolitan cities.
Being very active on all social media platforms, Modelling Icon believes in making a connection with its audience as it is the best way to grow. They are always open to resolve queries and take all kinds of feedback very seriously. Keeping an eye on their instagram, one could see the regular updates of their buzz world. The recent post could be seen talking about featuring an aspiring actor in a music video produced under a big banner. 'Modelling icon' certainly gives a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned on their social media handles to get the most awaited updates.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor