Moneycontrol Pro hits new milestone of 400,000 paying subscribers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, has become the only publisher in India to cross 400,000 paying subscribers.

The platform has been able to achieve this feat in about 30 months after launch due to the unwavering support and encouragement of its readers and subscribers.

Content, research and insights, product and innovative tools have been the key differentiators for Moneycontrol Pro to become the first choice of not only active traders but also retail investors across age groups.

"The platform has grown on the back of strong editorial capabilities, innovative product offerings and a good amount of investment in the product, people and backend technology. Moneycontrol Pro hitting the key milestone of 400,000 paying subscribers is a testament to the fact that users are more than willing to pay for digital news content provided they are offered a wide variety of original editorial content, actionable investment solutions, research and analysis across markets," said Manoj Nagpal, Business Head - B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol.

According to the International Federation of Periodical Publishers, Moneycontrol Pro is the only Indian publisher ranked in the top 20 global digital news subscription providers. The others in the list include New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Nikkei.com among others.

Moneycontrol Pro is a platform for investors that cuts through the clutter and noise of the daily news cycle by providing actionable investment solutions. More specifically, it offers subscribers an ad-free experience, curated markets data, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion that helps enhance their understanding of business and finance to make better informed decisions.

The platform's objective to help subscribers on their wealth creation journey by providing clutter and noise-free information has helped it gain a lot of trust in the market. At a broader level, the platform has set a new benchmark for India's digital publishing industry that has been trying different ways to monetise its content offering. Going forward, Moneycontrol Pro will keep building on its capabilities to get more user traction.

Moneycontrol Pro's strong content offering

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its offerings by keeping the subscriber's interests at the core. To offer a wide variety of content and research to its users, the platform has also entered into transformative collaborations, best exemplified by the editorial content partnership with the Financial Times. Another notable addition has been monthly webinars called MC Pro Masters Virtual. These online summits help users gain a larger perspective on important events that have a bearing on their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. The average attendance in these seminars is 25,000.

Pro provides users information not available elsewhere (for example, exclusive research on companies not covered by brokerage analysts) and presented by the most reliable names in the industry.

The platform's offerings have only expanded in terms of new content, coverage and user experience. In recent months Pro has launched a host of exclusive features such as:

(https://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/telecommunications-service/vodafoneidealimited/IC8) Know Before You Invest: Comprehensive analysis of a stock for wiser investment.

(https://www.moneycontrol.com/india-investors-portfolio) Big Shark Portfolios: Meet the big sharks of the investment world and know where and how they invest.

(https://www.moneycontrol.com/economic-calendar) Economic Calendar: Track major economic events across the world and their impact on markets

(https://www.moneycontrol.com/equity-research) New and Improved Research Page: Our research team covers 214 companies across 24 sectors.

The Pro experience on a desktop

Exclusive trackers on herd immunity and the economic recovery

Discounts on various online trading events such as Option Omega, Quants League, and Traders Carnival

Exclusive offers for Pro users from a vast array of brands.

