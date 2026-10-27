NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: In September 2026, Motorola announced plans to launch the moto Edge 70 Neo in the coming months, although no official timeline was provided by the manufacturer. Its predecessor, the moto Edge 60 Neo, stood out as a compact upper mid-range phone, and the Edge 70 Neo is expected to follow suit. According to industry leaks, the Edge 70 Neo could feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera at the back, a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED panel, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7450 chipset. Once launched in India, shoppers can choose either the moto Edge 70 Neo or the Edge 60 Neo and buy the handset on Easy EMIs from a Bajaj Finance partner store.

moto Edge 70 Neo vs moto Edge 60 Neo: Key similarities and differences explained The Edge Neo series from Motorola focuses on offering compact smartphones with premium features in the mid-range segment. Thus, the Edge 60 Neo and the soon-to-be-launched Edge 70 Neo feature comparatively smaller displays and lower-capacity batteries. What is expected to remain the same Similar displays The moto Edge 60 Neo uses a 6.36-inch 1.5K pOLED display, and its successor is expected to feature the same panel. Adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz ensure lag-free visuals, while peak brightness of 3000 nits improves outdoor screen visibility. Smaller batteries To keep the device compact, Motorola fitted the Edge 60 Neo with a 5,000mAh battery, and the moto Edge 70 Neo is also expected to house the same cell. That said, the company claims the battery can power the phone for up to 44 hours on a single full charge. The batteries will support 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging for quick top-ups.

IP68 and IP69 protection Phones from the Edge Neo series are known for their durability, and both models are rumoured to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings. These certifications ensure that the handsets are protected from dust and water, while they are also set to get MIL-STD 810H certification for military-grade durability. Where the Edge 70 Neo is expected to get a few upgrades Better imaging system According to reports, the Edge 70 Neo will retain the 50MP main camera at the back, but is expected to get an improved 50MP ultrawide lens (compared to the 13MP ultrawide sensor on the Edge 60 Neo). This will significantly improve image sharpness and low-light performance while clicking landscapes and group shots. Both phones are tipped to carry a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom to complete the rear camera system.

On the front, the moto Edge 70 Neo is also expected to house a 50MP selfie camera, an upgrade from the 32MP lens found on the Edge 60 Neo. Faster processor The moto Edge 60 Neo runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, while its successor is tipped to run on the more advanced Dimensity 7450 chipset. The latest processor is expected to offer better power efficiency and a boost in AI processing, which could help with moto AI (Motorola's on-device artificial intelligence). Similar to the Edge 60 Neo, the Edge 70 Neo is expected to come with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM, making it suitable for gaming, everyday tasks, and multitasking.

moto Edge 60 Neo and Edge 70 Neo - Expected pricing in India While the moto Edge 60 Neo was launched in international markets in September 2025, it is yet to make its way to the Indian market. As for the moto Edge 70 Neo, the company recently confirmed that the handset will be launched in India in the coming months. Based on rumours and pricing in international markets, here's how the two handsets may be priced in India: - moto Edge 60 Neo (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM): Rs. 37,500 (expected) - moto Edge 70 Neo (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM): Rs. 40,000 (expected)

*Updated on: October, 2026 Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are either based on available reports or their international pricing. Please wait until they are officially launched in India for accurate pricing details. Is moto Edge 70 Neo worth the upgrade? The moto Edge 70 Neo offers clear upgrades in two specific areas: a better imaging system and improved performance. Users who prioritise phone cameras or better on-device AI performance may find it beneficial to go with the Edge 70 Neo. Additionally, the Edge 70 Neo is tipped to come in four colours: pink, dark green, light green, and light blue, giving buyers several options. Shop for moto Edge Neo series phones on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance

If you plan to buy the moto Edge 60 Neo or moto Edge 70 Neo, visit a Bajaj Finance partner store once they launch to check eligible models and available Easy EMI options. This lets you take home the phone you prefer while paying for it in convenient monthly instalments instead of paying the full price upfront. Steps to shop on Easy EMIs 1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store. 2. Check the available moto Edge 60 Neo and moto Edge 70 Neo variants. 3. Ask about eligible Easy EMI offers. 4. Select a suitable repayment tenure. 5. Complete the purchase and pay through monthly instalments.

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