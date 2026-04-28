PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: MoveInSync, a leading provider of enterprise commute and workplace solutions, has been ranked #3 on TIME's India's Fastest Growing Companies 2026 list, developed in partnership with Statista. The recognition reflects the company's sustained growth across employee transport and its expanding footprint in workplace experience management. Over the past decade, MoveInSync has built one of the largest enterprise mobility platforms, enabling organizations to manage daily commutes for millions of employees across geographies. Its transport solutions, including home-to-office cabs, fixed-route shuttles, and corporate rentals, are used by over 430 global enterprises across 39 countries. This growth has been driven by increasing enterprise demand for structured, safe, and cost-efficient commute systems, particularly in regions with complex urban mobility challenges.

Recently, there have been shifts in workplace operations not just due to hybrid work, but because of unpredictability at scale. Enterprises are dealing with highly variable attendance, fluctuating peak days, and uneven space utilization. Microsoft's Work Trend Index highlights a growing tension between employees' expectations for flexibility and leaders' focus on productivity and in-office collaboration, creating a gap between workplace behavior and planning. Average office utilization remained at ~53% in 2025, with variation across days of the week, as per insights from CBRE's 2026 Global Workplace & Occupancy Insights report. Many organizations continue to operate with excess capacity on some days and shortages on others, leading to both wasted real estate costs and employee friction. With this, a new operational challenge emerged: managing demand, resources, and movement across the workplace in real time.

In response to these shifts, MoveInSync has expanded its capabilities through WorkInSync, its workplace experience platform. While employee transport remains a core part of its business, this expansion reflects a broader move toward managing the full spectrum of workplace operations. WorkInSync is designed to support real-time, demand-aware workplace operations. The platform allows continuous visibility into how spaces are actually used, helping teams understand demand patterns across locations, teams, and time. Using AI-driven forecasting and allocation, organizations can anticipate peak days, identify underutilized capacity, and dynamically adjust space distribution. This helps ensure resources are aligned with actual demand, while features such as automatic release of unused bookings, real-time utilization tracking, and policy-based allocation reduce inefficiencies and operational overhead.

The platform also supports compliance and safety requirements through built-in access controls, digital NDA and consent workflows, and safe reach tracking for self-commuting employees. Early implementations illustrate this shift toward data-driven workplace management. A multinational electronics company achieved an 11.4% reduction in corporate real estate costs following the adoption of structured workplace planning tools. In another instance, a global consulting firm was able to manage 32,000 employees with just 8,500 desks by optimizing desk capacity. Industry observers note that enterprise operations are increasingly converging across domains such as mobility, workplace management, and employee experience. Solutions that integrate these functions are enabling organizations to reduce operational complexity while improving overall efficiency.

MoveInSync's growth reflects this convergence. Its transport solutions continue to address large-scale commute challenges, while WorkInSync extends this capability into the workplace, enabling organizations to manage both movement and in-office experience through connected systems and data insights. The ranking by TIME marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, highlighting its transition from a transport-focused provider to a broader enterprise platform supporting modern workplace operations. For more information, please contact: Ujjwal Trivedi VP-Products & Growth Website: https://workinsync.io Email: hello@moveinsync.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966374/MoveInSync_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)