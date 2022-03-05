MRN Group crosses yet another milestone, creates national record by reaching highest capacity of sugarcane crushing

Mudhol (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI/ATK): The Nirani Sugars Limited of the MRN Group of Companies has crossed yet another important milestone by creating a national record in sugarcane crushing capacity. The unit based in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district in Karnataka, has created a national record by crushing over 20 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane in just 107 days making it one of the most efficient sugar factories in the country.

The new feat of Nirani Sugars Limited, the leading sugar manufacturer in the country, has once again put the spotlight on the MRN Group which is known for meeting high standards, good work culture and fair business practices in the sugar industry. By crushing over 20 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane in just 107 days, the MRN Group has set the bar high in India's sugar industry.

This is the highest sugarcane crushing record ever registered in the entire country. Nirani Sugars Ltd plans to crush more than 25 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane by the end of this sugarcane crushing season, which will make it the highest ever sugarcane crushed in the country.

The MRN Group had earlier created a record by reaching the highest sugarcane crushing capacity this year. The group had created a record by crushing 60,975.983 metric tonnes of sugarcane in a single day. This was the highest crushing record registered in entire south India. Almost all the units that come under MRN Group have achieved their highest crushing capacity this year thus making it one of the most efficient, successful and trusted sugar manufacturing entities in the country.

Expressing happiness over the new record created by his company, the Managing Director of the MRN Group, Vijay Nirani credited farmers and his employees for the feat. "We are a people-centric organisation with great emphasis on efficiency and technology, which has allowed us to break a national record. With the support of our farmers that are more than 1.5 lakh and our beloved employees who are working with a great zeal and enthusiasm, we have been able to achieve this feat. At Nirani Sugars Ltd, we also ensure that our factories are equipped with the latest technology that allows us to further enhance our production, not just in terms of quantity but also in quality. We are looking forward to a great end of this current sugarcane crushing season," said a beaming Nirani.

The group has been making giant strides in the sugar industry by reaching new milestones with high quality sugar products thus carving a niche for itself in the world of sugar manufacturing. Established in 1995, the MRN group is a diversified conglomerate with successful business entities across Karnataka. The group has diversified business interests in the areas of sugar, ethanol, agro industries, cement, biofuel, renewable energy, banking, healthcare and education. The group has set up one of the Asia's largest ethanol production units in Karnataka. Over 70,000 people have been employed in the MRN Group, with over 1.4 lakh farmer families dependent on it for a sustainable livelihood.

The MRN Group was founded by dynamic Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. He was born into a humble farmer family at Basava Hanchinal village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district. After graduation in Civil Engineering at BVB College of Engineering & Technology in Hubballi and a PG Diploma in Business Management in Pune, Nirani decided to start his own venture instead of finding a job. He was always concerned about the plight of farmers in his hometown and wanted to do something to improve their lives. After witnessing the hardships faced by the sugarcane farmers in his hometown, he decided to set up a small sugarcane crushing unit in Mudhol in 1995 with a 500 TCD capacity to alleviate the sufferings of farmers and help them increase their income and provide jobs to local people.

The MRN Group today operates six sugar mills including Nirani Sugars Ltd., Shri Sai Priya Sugars Ltd., MRN Cane Power India Ltd., Kedarnath Sugars Ltd., and Badami Sugars Ltd., with a consolidated capacity of over 70,000 TCD per day. Over 12 different products are being produced with sugarcane as the base material. The group has been manufacturing over 6 variants and grades of sugar.

Nirani, after successfully establishing his industry, decided to step down so that he could concentrate on his public life and dedicate more time for the party and government affairs. He handed over the responsibility to his son Vijay Nirani.

Elated over the new national record in sugarcane crushing set by his Group, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani, the founder of the MRN Group, lauded the efforts of his son Vijay Nirani, the Managing Director of the group and also thanked the farmers and employees for the new achievement. "I am elated to see this great achievement of the MRN Group. I congratulate every stakeholder from the management to farmers, employees and everyone who is part of this feat. The MRN Group has set a benchmark in the sugar industry in the entire country. I'm sure that the group will scale greater heights and contribute immensely to the economic growth. I extend my wishes to everyone involved for greater success in their future endeavours," said the proud minister.

The MRN Group is also making big strides in the field of biofuel and bio energy by setting new standards and making huge contributions towards reaching India's goal of clean energy, renewable energy for sustainable growth. The group is making a mark in the manufacture and supply of eco-friendly fuel at affordable rates.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)