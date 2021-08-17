My Finance Wellness launches mobile app to empower the MSME's on financial planning and accounting management

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): My Finance Wellness (MFW), the first FinEduTech brand in the country, has recently launched its mobile application for MSME and other nano, tiny entrepreneurs in the country.

The app helps the trading and manufacturing community in understanding complex financial concepts in a very simple manner and educating them through short videos and games. Their robotic led easy navigation to the Micro Accounting Platform makes life hassle-free for the micro-enterprises.

Speaking on the launch occasion, Co-founder and CEO Madhu Kiran said, "At My Finance Wellness we educate and empower both individuals and entrepreneurs on various aspects of personal and business finance. This helps in making informed and effective money related decisions. At MFW our exclusive services will help people overcome these very challenges in a structured and organic way. We are putting all our efforts to empower the (https://www.myfinancewellness.com) MSME sector in India in line with Atamanirbhar Bharat initiative. Our online financial health assessment tool is exclusively made for the entrepreneurs in our country. This tool will enable entrepreneurs to understand their current financial status across few key areas. Following are the features of our mobile app for enterprises."

Financial Health Assessment for Business - This tool will enable entrepreneurs to understand their current financial status across four areas, such as survival & stability, financial management, access to finance and business compliance.

Financial and Business Education - Micro entrepreneurs can learn complex finance and business education topics in simple and easy to understand videos and infographics.

Micro Accounting Platform - The robust micro accounting application in the back end maintains the ledgers, provide trial balance & balance sheet view of the enterprises.

Hani Hani Money - A structured daily savings plan to save and accumulate money easily.

Financial Quiz - Check and improve financial knowledge with the help of financial quizzes

EMI Calculators - Micro entrepreneurs need not browse multiple websites for calculating the interest rates and monthly repayments. All required EMI calculators are in one place within the app.

Simple Personal Finance Rules - Important personal finance rules to be checked before taking up savings, investments plans

Goal Setting and Follow up - Micro entrepreneurs shall set their goals and get guidance from our team to achieve them

Financial Mentoring - Micro entrepreneurs will get necessary mentoring and support from our financial experts

MFW's flagship products include subscription-based Retail Model for individual customers and Enterprises Model for small entrepreneurs on financial planning & accounting management. The enterprise mobile application is launched today, and I strongly believe that it will help millions of micro-enterprises across the country to become more formalized and eligible for banking services.

Vincent Arokianathan, Co-founder and COO said, "The MSMEs are the bedrock of our societies. India has close to 7 crores micro enterprises across manufacturing, trading & service sector. Around 34% of the overall GDP contributions come from MSME sector. However, for the last two years MSMEs have seen dip in their growth and stalled the production to alarming levels. During these hard times MFW stands along with the Indian enterprises in their speedy recovery. Keeping that in mind, today we are introducing our flagship product which is Made in India and Made for India."

He added, "We are a team of senior management professionals from diverse backgrounds and with a rich collective experience of 100+ years in India & abroad. Currently the company is funded by the founding group and HNIs. We are planning to go for the next rounds of funding to expand our operations across India, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. We aspire to reach out to 6 million customers in the next 5 years."

My Finance Wellness is a brand of Indcamb Solutions Pvt. Ltd., with a vision to transform lives through financial wellness. They educate people through "unbiased financial wellness workshops" and provides "quick financial health assessment" to understand one's financial health.

Through the subscription based "one on one financial mentoring" they provide comprehensive financial planning and guidance on personal and business finance aspects. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and planning to expand their operations across India.

For more details, please visit (https://www.myfinancewellness.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)