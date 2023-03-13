Nagpur gets "The Center's" Edge

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): On March 2nd, 2023, Nagpur, also known as the city of oranges, was adorned in tangerine hues to celebrate the unveiling of the World Trade Center (WTC) Nagpur. Home to Fortune 500 companies, the biggest names in retail and business, and an address that needs no pin code to identify; WTC Nagpur was unveiled to an august gathering at Hotel Center Point, Nagpur.

WTC Nagpur's arrival has positioned the city as a hub for global trade, commerce, and retail. Already placed among the top 15 fastest-growing global cities and the top two smart cities in India. Nagpur holds a Guinness World record to its name for building the longest double metro viaduct (3.14 km) at Wardha Road and is the biggest cargo hub and trade center for the entire Vidarbha region, catering to a population of over 2.3 crores.

WTC Nagpur is situated at the only interconnecting point of India's two biggest national highways - NH6 & NH7 at Varity Square, Sitabuldi - the oldest and the biggest centre for trade in the entire Vidarbha region, receiving daily footfall of 2 to 3 lakhs. It is the only WTC in India that is connected to a metro interchange at three levels, with an estimated daily metro transit of 4 to 5 lakhs. It also has a shopping mall within its premises, similar to 'The One WTC - New York'.

WTC Nagpur is the result of a collaboration between two renowned real estate developers in India, the Goel Ganga Group, and the Viridian RED. During the event, representatives of both companies highlighted the project's strategic importance and the impact it would be creating on Nagpur and the entire Vidarbha region. WTC Nagpur will forever change the city's skyline and offer global exposure to the region, according to Anup Khandelwal, Executive Director, whereas Tarush Goel, Director of Goel Ganga Group had elaborated on the strategic importance of the collaboration.

Khair-Ull-Nissa, Vice-Chair, WTCA, emphasized the benefits of being part of a network that supports over one million businesses in 326 WTCs across 92 cities worldwide. It was a gala event that saw a full house of leading real estate investors and channel partners from across India.

WTC Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent connectivity through rail, road, air, and metro, with 60-65% of its space already leased out and 30 per cent currently operational. The facility is expected to be fully operational by December 2023, indicating the progress and dedication of the people involved. Neena Roy, Head Sales, WTC Nagpur, assured investors that the project already has some of the most renowned global, national, and local brands in retail and business operating within its shopping mall premises.

WTCs have transformed the economic landscape of regions by bringing in investment, businesses, corporates, start-ups, government agencies, and global trade. They create job opportunities, increase the real estate value of the region and become hubs for prosperity and economic growth by offering ancillary support services and premium residential development. This is evident in cities such as New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai, where the entire catchment area around the World Trade Center is now a beacon of superior livelihood, wealth, and influence.

Nagpur now has become India's and the world's center for trade and commerce, thanks to the World Trade Center Nagpur. The milestone for economic prosperity for the region has been set, and the beacon has been lit.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)