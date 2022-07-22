Nahar Paper and Board Mills felicitated at the Pillar of Indian economy, organised by INMYCITI with Pb. Govt AAP

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI organized the "Pillars of Indian Economy-Punjab Chapter", held on July 12, 2022, at Novotel, Chandigarh, an event conceptualised by the founders Gopal and Krishnan Arora, organized event in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, and the state party AAM AADMI Party. The aim was to acknowledge the business contribution and encourage the entrepreneurs to do their best.

Nearly 50 businesses joined their hands to make the event successful. Among the different companies, Nahar Paper and Board Mills received an award under the pillar category, for their dedication, eco-friendly practices, and long contribution to the state GDP.

Nahar Paper and Board Mills, located in Ludhiana with 38 years of experience provide sustainable packaging solutions designed to meet the needs of the industry. It is a GREENCO Platinum-rated company by CII. They offer an extensive range of cutting-edge products from corrugated boxes and duplex boards to mono-cartons, which can shift from a disposable to a circular culture. Their client record includes some of the most prestigious names in the industry: Decathlon, Godrej and Boyce, Godrej Interio, Marico Ltd, Bisleri, Bonn Group, Cremica, Vardhman, Nahar Group of Industries, Monte Carlo, Daawat, Raj Group, Garg Acrylics, Usha, Kay Jay, Hero Eco Tech, and many more.

As they use 100 per cent FSC Certified material, their corrugated production has a much smaller environmental footprint than traditional packaging and still delivers an industry-leading product. They continuously invest and innovate to make the products better. Starting from an in-house facility to manufacturing according to the highest Asian Standards, boasting an 1850mm Automatic Chinese 'JS' made corrugator, along with TOPRA GD 1632 model 2 colour printer, slotter, die cutter with shredder and stacker, they have ensured a shift towards CNG vehicles.

An ISO-certified organization, they are on the journey of finding new ways to move beyond conventional packaging methods and embrace change by creating packing materials that are safe for the planet: 1S0 9001, ISO 50001, ISO 45001, and ISO 14001 Certified materials.

In the past 8 years, they have hit a turnover of 91.25 Cr INR in revenue and grew from 300 Mt to 1600 Mt by installing a JS make automatic corrugator from China coupled with a zest to do better and know-how of the process. Their expansion plans aim to reach 2500 Mt in the coming three years along with a shift towards natural gas away from fossil fuels to run their boiler. They are also planning to convert their machinery to BHS in order to increase their capacity and process efficiency.

The Company's Director said, "We aim to raise the standards of packaging solutions currently offered in the market." Then he concluded with a statement, "company's foundation stands on the building blocks of persistence, reliability, and timely delivery by following a realistic approach to ensure transparency throughout the supply chain."

Action speaks louder than words," not only did they talk about the planet's safety, but they proved to be following their mission. As their next safety measure:

- They installed a 204.8 KWH Solar power plant that produces an average of 500 units to minimize energy consumption.

- They use rainwater harvesting to increase the groundwater level and in-house ETP to treat wastewater.

- Their green movement of tree plantation drive conducted in March allowed all employees to plant over 100 trees in their factory's free area to support the environment.

- The founder of Nahar Paper and Board, Lt. SH. Yash Pal Jain, With a vision to give back to society, founded Usha Vidya Mandir, located in Mangrowal, Punjab. It is an education home to serve the underprivileged rural strata of India. Usha Vidhya Mandir, funded by the trust, UVM helps train students in various aspects that benefit society and industry.

Not just that, to follow a healthy work relationship:

- The members of CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) had continuously attended events that enhanced know-how and organized awareness camps at their plant.

- The members of the ICCMA group have constantly attended events and meetings to increase employers' knowledge about the upcoming technologies in corrugation.

After years of hard work, the recognition of Nahar Paper and Board Mills came into existence by winning multiple awards. Some of these awards are:

- Best Support 2017 Green Journey at Godrej Appliances Partners Meet and 2016 at the Partners Meet by Godrej Appliances India

- Godrej Prism Award for Green Journey 2013-2014

- GREENCO platinum-rated company 2017. By CII- SOHRABJI GODREJ GREEN BUSINESS CENTRE, INDIA

- Godrej Green Certificate 2018-19 by Godrej Appliances India

- Best Support - Delivery 2019 at the Global Partners Meet by Godrej Appliances

- 2nd Prize at the 8th National Cluster Summit ''BUILD SME COMPETITIVENESS'' 2015 (GREEN MANUFACTURING SME CHAMPIONSHIP AWARD) - CII

