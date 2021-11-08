Nalanda Learning Systems, India's fastest growing Edtech Start up, announces expansion plans

You would like to read
- Echo Fuels dedicates 6 Mobile Petrol Pumps to Fuel the Northeastern towns of India
- Raysut Cement gets CE, NF certifications for conforming to European standards
- Ramanuj Mukherjee creates voluntary lawyers group to fight COVID scams
- LawSikho launches US Intellectual Property Law and Paralegal Studies Course to help paralegals acquire remote international jobs
- Mastercard, Mumbai Metro and Axis Bank launch 'One Mumbai Metro Card', to ensure a seamless commute for Mumbaikars
New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd, a well-known edtech startup that operates 'Little Laureates' pre-schools across eastern India, has announced major expansion plans in the edtech space.
Tamal Mukherjee (Chairman, ASSOCHAM Education Council: Eastern Region) and Timir Mukherjee; Directors of Nalanda learning Systems Pvt Ltd and the torch bearers of yearly years' education brought into existence their brainchild, Little Laureates, one of the most eminent pre-school brands in India in 2012 with soaring success and respect.
Today again at the time of global crisis and unprecedented situation where young learners have been most impacted with the disruption in their education, Nalanda stepped in to augment and foster the little minds, the future builders of the nation. With over 4000 students from all over India and incessant efforts from our educators, Little Laureates emerged as a pioneer in digital pre-schooling with state of art learning management systems and pedagogy.
The success story continues as Nalanda welcomed its new CEO, Amit Singh, a preschool industry veteran and ex CEO-New Business, EuroKids International. He says, "Education sector is changing at a very fast pace and to achieve our objectives we need to be nimble-footed and stay ahead of the curve through innovation and entrepreneurship and I am sure this will make Nalanda Learning the leading Edtech company of India"
As Tamal Mukherjee, Director of Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd says "We are nothing without our employees. We at Nalanda strongly believe in Employee- First culture and our dreams and passion will take off with strong wings from our people."
"All the success of an organization comes down to the skills and untiring application of its PEOPLE. The workforces are the real builders and architects of an organization and we at Nalanda pledge to foster values, respect, and inclusion amongst our people" says Subhankar Ghose, CHRO Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd and a stalwart in the HR fraternity. Nalanda Learning Systems strongly believes in constructive feedback-rich culture to keep employees productive, happy with professional advancement. "We are an organization of leaders and innovators with a rich talent pool and we encourage ingenious minds to join our family to create a history in the edtech world together"
With the right blend of customer centrism, rewarding work culture, industry stalwarts and tradition Nalanda surges forward with an oath to immerge as a leading Ed-tech industry of India.
This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor