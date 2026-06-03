PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 2: On May 19, 2026, 92 bookstores across India came together to celebrate the 92nd birthday of beloved author Ruskin Bond, marking a nationwide tribute to one of India's most cherished literary voices. The celebrations were facilitated by HarperCollins India, enabling readers across the country to participate in honouring the legendary writer and his enduring legacy. Coinciding with the celebrations was the release of How to Laugh, Ruskin Bond's latest book published by HarperCollins India, which encourages readers of all ages to embrace humour and learn to laugh at life's everyday moments. Talking about the occasion Ruskin Bond said, "With every passing year, publishers don't just release new books around my birthday but also seem to come up with new and creative ways to celebrate the occasion. This year to mark my 92nd birthday, HarperCollins organized a cake-cutting at 92 bookstores across India. That was quite a remarkable feat!"

Zuber Baig of Midland Book Shop, Hauz Khas, says, "Ruskin Bond's stories have inspired generations of readers, and we have proudly housed his books on our shelves since 1978. It was a privilege to be among the 92 bookstores across India celebrating such a beloved literary icon. We look forward to many more books from him that will continue to delight readers for generations to come." Natasha Mehta, Senior Marketing Head, Sapna Book House, says, "For nearly 60 years, Sapna has watched generations grow up with Ruskin Bond in their hands and hearts. Celebrating his 92nd birthday has been deeply emotional for us - because some writers don't just write stories, they become a part of our legacy, our childhood, and our lives forever!"

Tina Narang, Executive Publisher - HarperCollins, adds, "It has been a privilege and an honour to publish our favourite Ruskin Bond at HarperCollins and to celebrate the launch of a new book around his birthday every year. We are delighted to have marked his 92nd birthday with celebrations across 92 bookstores. We look forward to many more wonderful books and celebrations!" Nisha Singh, General Manager - Marketing, HarperCollins, adds, "For over six decades, Ruskin Bond has remained one of India's most beloved children's authors, cherished across generations for his timeless storytelling. Promoting his books has always been a joy, and even as children's publishing continues to grow rapidly, Ruskin Bond remains a name readers of all ages instantly recognise and treasure."

About HarperCollins Publishers India At HarperCollins Publishers India, we believe in telling the best stories and ensuring they reach the widest readership. We publish around 250 new books every year across 10 imprints, adding to a diverse catalogue of more than 3,000 titles in print and digital formats, with an array of genres and voices that ensure there is a book for every reader. Our authors have won some of the most prestigious literary awards, and we are proud to publish many acclaimed writers, alongside new and emerging voices shaping contemporary literature. We are also the publishers of The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga, winner of the Booker Prize 2008, and Girl in White Cotton by Avni Doshi, shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2020, and HarperCollins India itself has been awarded "Publisher of the Year" several times. In addition, we represent some of the finest global publishers such as Harvard University Press, Lonely Planet, Oneworld, Nosy Crow, Usborne, and National Geographic Children, bringing Indian readers access to world-class books and ideas. We are also proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, a recognition of our culture, people, and values that make HarperCollins India a truly inspiring workplace.

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