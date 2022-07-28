Newly opened Sohna elevated road to boost real estate markets of Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 22-kilometre Sohna elevated expressway was made accessible to traffic. Travellers now have access to a segment of the elevated route connecting Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur. From Gurugram and Sohna, the development is believed to reduce road congestion and travel times. Through to an entrance at Alipur, the raised main road will also be linked to the Delhi-Vadodara expressway.

Sohna Road is a perfect example of how Gurugram has continuously contributed significantly to the growth of the NCR real estate market. Including its lakes, hot springs, temples, and numerous sites of rich history, Sohna, which is situated in the slopes of the Aravalli, one of the nation's earliest folded mountain ranges, has remained a popular tourist attraction. Sohna, which is a district in Gurugram's south, is also commonly referred to as "South Gurugram" Gurugram has seen extraordinary economic growth in the past few decades, which has sped up urbanisation and boosted the number of migrants looking for work.

When it concerns lifestyle scores, infrastructure building, and the expansion of social facilities, Sohna has experienced rapid growth. Residential Properties' one of the preferred locations of Sohna Road in Gurugram has changed and become a wonderful mix of the residential, business, and retail market. As a consequence of the city's fast demand in emerging areas like MG Road, Udyog Vihar, and Cyber City, projects have been pushed to the city's western and southern regions over time. This caused new areas to spring up, including Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Sohna Road, which goes all the way to Sohna town. Sohna is emerging as a key real estate choice for the working-age population of Gurugram and the surrounding areas due to the proximity to various business centres and industries, good accessibility overall, affordable rates, and planned infrastructure upgrades.

In terms of home building, Sohna Road provides houses, apartments, and planned projects. Nevertheless, the location's availability, first-rate social infrastructure, and affordability make it an attractive place to invest in residential real estate. As a result, Gurugram's Sohna Road has emerged as among the most sought-after real estate locations.

Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Central Park said, "With the announcement of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway's completion deadline, the realty market in and around the 22-km Sohna elevated road will soon stand out from the rest of the city. Sohna area is now well connected to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. This will lead to other infrastructural developments, accelerated urbanization, and higher livability index in South of Gurugram."

Sanjeev Arora, Director, 360 Realtors said, "The Sohna elevated road opening will provide greater and improved connectivity to important localities and economic hubs of Gurugram. It will cut down travel hours and accentuate people's movement to the areas which took long hours of travel due to road jams. Post the commuters' allowance to the 22-km Sohna elevated road, it will also boost real estate developments in the region. It will increase the sales value of the projects and also provide a range of choices to the new crop of buyers in the South Gurugram region. Especially the Sohna and the Sohna road region will be a party to increased real estate activities. End users employed in places such as Golf Course, Golf Course extension, and cyber hubs will increasingly opt for the Sohna region. Investment activities will also pick up."

Pushpender Singh, Managing Director of JMS Group said, "Undoubtedly, the opening up of the 22-km Sohna elevated road in Gurugram will cut down travel time between Gurugram and Sohna and facilitate more effortless traffic movement. The commuters are for now able to access the elevated road from Subhash Chowk to Badshahpur. It will also connect to the Delhi-Vadodara expressway through an interchange at Alipur. As far as real estate sentiments are concerned, the projects at Sohna Road will see an inevitable engagement and sales due to the easier and faster road connectivity as a result of the construction of the Sohna elevated road. It will also contribute to accentuating Gurugram's pace as the fastest-growing realty destination. Sohna Road is one prime sub-cities and drives topmost realty sales, which will further be increased by the opening up of the Sohna elevated road."

Kushagr Ansal, Director of Ansal Housing said, "Sohna will offer great connectivity with commercial hubs in Gurugram which will automatically boost up the real estate sector. We are hopeful that it will be a good investment opportunity."

