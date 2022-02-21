Nexpact Ltd picks up stake in ARC Finance Ltd

You would like to read
- To accelerate 5G Industry Solutions Adoption and Fast-Track Network Edge Monetization, Prodapt announces test lab expansions across Silicon Valley, Ireland and India
- Understanding the different types of interest rates on home loans
- Benefit from high FD interest rates of up to 7.05 percent with Bajaj Finance Online FD
- Kinara Capital launches myKinara mobile app for MSME collateral-free loans
- Indians in the US can now refinance their student loans
New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): Nexpact Ltd., an FII, purchased 2,55 000 shares through bulk deal on BSE at a price of Rs. 52.70 in BSE listed ARC Finance Ltd, (BSE: 540135) a NBFC, Non Deposit taking Non Banking Finance Company engaged primarily in the business of advancing loans and investing/trading in securities.
The company had earlier informed the BSE that in its board meet, it had approved a proposal for subdivision of equity shares of Rs.10 each to Re.1 each.
The Company has been able to give the significant upward performance in terms of Sales, Profitability from the last five years. The financial parameters of the company are the indicators of its performance, and the company has been able to outshine and stand among the other players in the Finance Industry.
Finance company offers loans in various segments, including small and large scale industries, for affordable rates. The company is also offering Microfinance loans in different sectors.
The company offers loans to the customers for their business expansions and widely operates on a vast scale in financing and rendering financial services to their customers. The company operates from branches in urban, semi-urban & rural areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Eastern India, etc., with offices, direct selling agents and business partners.
ARC has a strong Loan book, which it is planning to increase.
As per a recent survey, Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) continue to grow in the personal loan (PL) segment in volume terms, doubling their market share in the last two years. Also, this helps in expanding their borrower base rapidly and provides cross-sell opportunities for other financial products & services.
With the Budget laying thrust on infra related sector, ARC can benefit as its loan and financing to the infra sector may improve substantially.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor