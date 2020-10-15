NICDC Logistics Data Services extends its services to Nepal and Bangladesh

NICDC Logistics Data Services-NLDS (formerly DMICDC Logistics Data Services, DLDS) extended its services to Nepal and Bangladesh after the consent of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) to install the RFID readers at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh border.
Extension of services in the Nepal and Bangladesh region marks a successful growth story for NLDS and is a first step towards utilizing NLDS services for improving global logistics.
With this expansion, exporters and importers from Nepal and Bangladesh can track the movement of their containers through Logistics Databank Portal www.ldb.co.in and a mobile application named "NICDC-LDB". Following ICPs will come under the ambit of the expansion:
* Agartala-India-Bangladesh Border
* Petrapole-India-Bangladesh border
* Jogbani-India-Nepal border
* Raxaul-India-Nepal Border
With this coverage, ICPs located at Agartala, Jogbani, and Raxaul will help in road movement container tracking and Petrapole ICP will help in rail movement container tracking.
"The new extension of services reiterates our vision and commitment of streamlining logistics across the country and the brand's ambition to improve the EXIM trade, reduce the logistics cost and pave the way for India to become a logistics hub," said K Sanjay Murthy, IAS, CEO & MD, NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) and Chairman, NLDS.
"Since its inception in Dec 2015, NLDS has played a vital role in enhancing the operations of the Ports and Maritime Industry in India. While aiming at 100 per cent container volume tracking in India, this expansion will certainly mark a great milestone in bringing efficiency in Logistics and Supply Chain Industry," said Ichiro Oshima, CEO NLDS.
Before NLDS came into existence, operators handled logistics independently through autonomous systems, which led to delays and inefficient tracking.
Through its flagship product, LDB (Logistics Data Bank), NLDS streamlined container movement and today serve 25 port terminals while handling 96 per cent of the country's total container volume.
"NLDS expansion in Nepal and Bangladesh region will help importers and exporters of Nepal, Bangladesh, and India to have better visibility of their container movement and further plan and reduce their logistics cost," said Abhishek Chaudhary, VP-Corp. Affairs-NICDC and Director NLDS.
NLDS container tracking solution and its analytics report have significantly benefited various stakeholders in the supply chain operations, by considerably reducing the port dwell time and overall transportation time for export and import of shipments.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
