NIEM Pune students put up two great shows

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV Media): Students of NIEM (NIEM The Institute of Event Management) stood out yet again by executing two beautiful shows even during the pandemic times, with all Covid protocols observed.

These two shows that were well-planned and brilliantly executed were College Idol and Mr. and Ms. University - Seasons 18 which took place at Nehru Hall, Pune.

An event with no audience did not take away the opportunity from the young artists to perform in the entertainment and glamour world. Sustainability, creativity and utmost learning under the guidance of Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Pradnya Chaitanya and Tanishque Jaiswal were the key motives of both the shows. Special Thanks to Manish Rajpal, Pranay Gangwal, Gokul Menon, Nihal Saxena, Pinkle Mehta, Mayank Gulati, Kainaz Variava, Parth Salvi, Ankit Sharma, Divya Chabariya, Navin Chhejara and Anand Kamathe for honouring the event with their presence.

The College Idol was judged by Acash Shetty, Rutuja Junnarkar and Akshay Bhosale. Mr. and Ms. University was judged by Sandeep Dharma, Terence Anthony, Sona Goldkar, Jitesh Patil, Shwetaa Pardeshi and Chetan Agarwal.

After extensive analysis, Payal Taynath and Mayur Barve were declared as the winners of College Idol. Ritusha Zagade and Govinda Londe won the first runner-up, whereas Aishwarya Deshmukh and Anish Khater won the second runner-up.

Sairaj Barawkar and Jazzlynn Fernandes won the Mr. and Ms. University Titles respectively. Gautam Parmar and Nikita Girase won the first runner-up, whereas Sourabh Maloo and Yadnyee Nawathe won the second runner-up with Vidhi Vijayvergiya winning the Special Award.

Subcategory winners for MMU were Mr. Photogenic - Surya Singh, Ms. Photogenic - Srishty Verma, Ms. Smile - Aishwarya Iyer, Mr. Robust - Shubham Tingre, Ms. Ten - Aishwarya Anatha, Audience Choice - Faisal Habib and Shivani Waghmale.

Upasana Joseph, Shreyans Sanghvi and Swapnil Raste were felicitated for their continuous support for the event. MMU contestants were trained by the magical and extremely creative team of Terence Anthony, Sandeep Dharma, Chetan Agarwal and Jitesh Patil, who transformed ordinary aspiring young boys and girls into the most elegant contestants. The show received extensive support from their sponsors - MK LED Wall, Balraj and Salman Production, Elegance by Sanjay Jaju, Sandeep Dharma's Runway House, Trinity Studio Performing Arts, Jitesh Patil's Photography, Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Aspire India, Lakme Academy, Third Bell Entertainment, Imparavel Events, Gatha Events, Our Vision Events, Urban Kadai, Mavericus Events, Event Dynamic, Zeus Entertainment, Vogue Culture, and Oskar Entertainment.

The show's grace was enhanced when the students of NIEM gave a mesmerizing performance to celebrate the Times Leading Icon for Excellence in Event Management which was won by Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla. This award was presented to him by respected Amruta Fadnavais and Dr Karna Upadhyay was awarded the Doctor of Event Management (Honorary) by the World's Human Rights Protection Commission.

There were special performances by famous celebrities like Rutuja Junnarkar, Ayali Ghiya and Esha Ranna and Troops. Abhyangh Kuvalekar, Supriya Tamhane, Juily Suhas Tamhane, Mayur Pardeshi, Prashant Gaikwad, Nitu Bhandari and Monica George graced their presence at the event.

The show which was hosted by Hugo D'souza and Kashyata Bhatia was a grand success and received support from every corner of the city. The sleekness and the pace of the show have increased the expectations for the next season, leaving everyone asking for more.

NIEM is an institution for event management that gives its students, practical training opportunities on Live Events like Pune Festival, Pune, International Film Festival, Filmfare, IPL, Pro Kabaddi, Destination Weddings, Sunburn, Supersonic and many more. Their objective is to shape the students into individuals that can run an event independently by providing them with enough practice and opportunities. Furthermore, NIEM makes sure that the students get an opportunity to work as an intern in various companies all across India.

NIEM organize events all around India intending to attract a good audience and put up a show that will make them want more. They believe in putting together a team that can manage, help with, and organizes any event under any circumstances with the right ideas.

NIEM is recognized as Asia's First Event Management Institute. The courses offered by NIEM are a Post-Graduate Diploma in Events, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Advertising, Media, and Events, and a Diploma in Events.

All the winners will be representing in All India Finale on 25 March in Mumbai wherein they would be trained by Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, David Withbread, Mickey Mehta, Dr Sandeep Mayekar, Mihir Sutaria and Vivek Sawant from Hemu Sinha Dance Academy.

The event organized by the NIEM students will be spectacular with valuable insights from their talented and highly experienced faculty. NIEM looks forward to organizing more events and providing the audience with the best experiences.

For more details, visit: (https://www.niemindia.com)

