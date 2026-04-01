PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: NIF Global (New York Institute of Fashion) curated an inspiring and unfiltered conversation featuring its esteemed mentor Gauri Khan and style icon Ananya Panday, offering students a rare glimpse into the realities of building a career in the creative industries. Moderated by Tisha Khosla, Author and Creative Educator, NIF Global Corporate - the session stood out for its candid tone and engaging format, moving beyond surface-level discussions to explore creativity, personal evolution, and the mindset required to succeed in competitive fields. The conversation opened with a light yet relatable exchange on personal style. Gauri Khan spoke about her preference for comfort-driven fashion while working, emphasizing how simplicity allows her to stay focused. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, reflected the ever-evolving nature of her style, admitting that she enjoys experimenting but often moves on quickly -- a trait that resonates strongly with today's generation.

As the discussion progressed, it shifted into deeper insights on creativity and process. Sharing her recent work, Gauri Khan highlighted the importance of understanding scale, spatial design, and detail when creating impactful environments. She emphasized that good design begins with observation -- a skill she encouraged students to cultivate consistently. Ananya Panday brought in a refreshing perspective from the entertainment industry, openly acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with creative careers. She described the current landscape as "a confusing time," where trends shift rapidly, making it important to focus on growth rather than outcomes. Stressing the value of experience, she encouraged students to embrace experimentation and step outside their comfort zones.

"I think the best thing to do is to put yourself out there," Ananya shared, reinforcing the idea that learning comes from action, not hesitation. One of the most engaging moments of the session was the discussion around Gauri Khan's collaboration with Ananya Panday on designing her home. Offering a behind-the-scenes look into the design process, Gauri Khan explained that her approach begins with understanding the client's personality and preferences rather than imposing a predefined vision. Ananya Panday shared how the experience was both intuitive and personal. With a preference for natural light and neutral tones, she appreciated how Gauri Khan introduced subtle elements -- from textures to unexpected colours -- that enhanced the overall aesthetic. The exchange highlighted how meaningful collaboration can transform a space into a true reflection of its owner.

The discussion also explored creative influences and global inspiration. Gauri Khan spoke about cities like Milan as hubs of design innovation, where exposure to architecture, art, and global talent fuels new ideas. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, reflected on her current interest in minimal aesthetics and storytelling across cinema and pop culture, underlining how inspiration today often comes from multiple disciplines. Held in Mumbai during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, the session gained added significance as students experienced a powerful intersection of education and industry. The setting reinforced NIF Global's focus on immersive learning, where students engage directly with influential voices and real-world environments.

A key takeaway from the conversation was the importance of mentorship. By connecting students with established professionals, NIF Global enables learning that goes beyond classrooms, offering insights shaped by real experiences and evolving industry dynamics. Both speakers shared valuable advice for aspiring designers and creatives. Gauri Khan emphasized the importance of focus, discipline, and taking calculated risks, encouraging students to start small and build steadily toward their goals. Ananya Panday echoed this sentiment while adding a contemporary perspective -- urging students to stay authentic and not be overly influenced by external opinions. She also highlighted the importance of embracing mistakes as part of the journey, noting that growth comes from learning on the job and continuously evolving.

The conversation briefly touched upon the importance of slowing down in a digitally driven world. Both Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday spoke about their personal ways of disconnecting -- from spending time in nature to reading -- reinforcing the idea that creativity thrives when the mind is given space to pause and reflect. Through such meaningful engagements, NIF Global continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution in design, management, and beauty education. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, the institute equips students with industry-ready skills while nurturing their individuality and creative confidence. Its mentorship network includes leading industry names such as Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, Ashley Rebello, and Bharat & Dorris, providing students with valuable exposure to diverse creative domains.

Aligned with the vision of National Education Policy 2020, NIF Global offers UGC-approved programs, including B.Des, M.Des, B.Voc, M.Voc, and BBA, in collaboration with Medhavi Skills University and National Skill Development Corporation. By fostering open dialogue, real-world exposure, and mentorship-led learning, NIF Global continues to shape a new generation of creative professionals -- confident, adaptable, and ready to make their mark on the global stage. For more details, visit www.nifglobal.college. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)