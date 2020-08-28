NIIT earns 30 Brandon Hall awards jointly with customers

NIIT Limited, a global skills, and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 30 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards jointly with customers.

The awards include prestigious honors for its Eagle Productivity Solutions and StackRoute divisions. The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are awarded for excellence in Corporate Initiatives, Learning, Talent Management, Sales Performance, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management.

NIIT earned 30 awards in various categories jointly with customers for 2020 including:

16 Gold awards

* Best Program for Sales Training and Performance jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Sales Onboarding Program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Use of Blended Learning jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Advance in Learning Measurement jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Best Use of Blended Learning jointly with CGI for the Graduate Transformation Program by NIIT StackRoute

* Best Use of Blended Learning jointly with The World Food Programme of the United Nations for WFP Supervisory Skills Programme

* Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development jointly with The World Food Programme of the United Nations for WFP Supervisory Skills Programme

* Best Advance in Leadership Development jointly with The World Food Programme of the United Nations for WFP Supervisory Skills Programme

* Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Trading and Supply: Interactivity 1 & 2

* Best New Hire Onboarding Program category jointly with IQVIA for Monitoring Performance Training

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with Gilead Sciences for Gilead National Meeting G360 Refresher Training Pre-Work by NIIT's Eagle Productivity Solutions division

Five Silver awards

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with Equinor for Toxic Substance Control Act

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with ABB for Ergonomics

* Best Use of Video for Learning jointly with IQVIA for Negotiation Skills

* Best Results of a Learning Program jointly with Boeing for Full-Stack Product Engineer Accelerated Experience by NIIT StackRoute

* Best Use of Mobile Learning jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Nine Bronze awards

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Crisis Management and Social Media

* Best Use of Blended Learning jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Accelerated Commercial Excellence Course

* Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Contracting Principles and Litigation Risks Awareness

* Best Use of Blended Learning jointly with IQVIA for Monitoring Performance Training

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with IQVIA for Consultative Selling

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with Sunsuper for Key Polices

* Best Advance in Custom Content jointly with Rio Tinto for Gove Operations General Induction

* Best Use of Virtual Worlds for Learning jointly with Sanofi for Virtual Gowning VR Simulation

* Best Program for Sales Training and Performance jointly with Pitney Bowes for Challenger Sales Integration

The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards - so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program.

"The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees," added Rachel.

Award entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's annual HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We are honored to be named as one of the top winners by earning 30 Brandon Hall Excellence awards jointly with our customers. These esteemed awards are a testament to excellence in learning and talent development. We consistently aim to keep winning the trust and confidence of our customers through innovative strategies and transformative business results," said DJ Chadha, EVP & Global Head, LDO, Content Design & Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

