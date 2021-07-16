NIIT enters into partnership with Sushant University to offer cutting edge courses in BFSI and IT

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, has entered into a partnership with Sushant University, one of the leading education institutions situated in Gurugram, to offer their upcoming batches of Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) and Bachelors in Technology (B Tech) in Computer Science specializations in Banking & Finance, and StackRoute - Full Stack Product engineering respectively.
The partnership aims to deliver Future Ready programs to improve learning and employability for fresh graduates and empower them with the necessary skills, to become Day 1 job ready Industry professionals.
Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd. said, "The future-ready programs have been introduced by NIIT with a profound understanding of the changing job roles in today's fast-paced economy. Through this strategic tie-up with Sushant University, we aim to provide relevant skill sets to aspiring graduates and make them job-ready professionals, meeting the talent requirements of the industry."
The students opting for BCA and B Tech in Computer Science at Sushant University in the admission year 2021, will have an option to enroll for these specializations which will be delivered during the 2nd and 3rd year of their degrees.
The specialization programs will be delivered virtually to learners via interactive instructor-led sessions. The sessions are led by qualified Industry professionals and experienced faculty at NIIT, imparting hands-on learning techniques, industry exposure and job training. Additionally, it includes webinars with Industry professionals in every semester of the degree.
Prof Sudipto Sarkar, Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Sushant University said, "At Sushant University, we are focused towards providing specialized courses to students that help them advance in their career. We are delighted to enter into a partnership with NIIT, to introduce programs that will prepare the students towards challenging global career opportunities and make them day 1 job ready professionals."
Duration for the Banking & Finance specialization for BCA students is ~300 hours split across 2 semesters, while the StackRoute - Full Stack Product Engineering specialization, a Full Stack Development program for B Tech students is for 800+ hours split across 3 semesters. On successful completion of the programs, the learners will be provided with full placement assurance and receive certificates from NIIT.
