NPST gets extension of order book worth Rs 27.13 crore from existing clientele

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): NPST, a leading and dynamic fintech company, has announced its continued manpower expansion to extend its technical support system within the digital payment ecosystem for Canara Bank. As part of the expansion, Canara Bank has extended the contract of NPST's digital payment services which is a testament to the strength of NPST's cutting-edge technology and expertise in the digital payments industry. NPST, a leading fintech company, gets an order extension from Canara Bank for Manpower support and Application maintenance for Mobile Banking, IMPS and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) solutions.

Over the past year, NPST has been working on Canara's Bank Super App "ai1" and Merchant engine, expanding the ecosystem that requires continuous maintenance, support and development. In the purview of seven years of assured service delivery and trust built, the company has received an order to increase the support system, resource count, skill set, technical values and overall delivery parameters representing an increase of confidence in the company's product and innovations.

The overall project will cross around Rs 27 crores in 3.5 years, equivalent to USD 3.5 million in value terms. This growth is due to value creation through its delivery model built under its innovation hub, as well as its ability to deliver high-quality services to its clients.

NPST aims to further strengthen its position as a pioneer in the digital payments industry and expand its footprint in India. NPST's advanced payment stack and technology will allow Canara Bank to scale its existing digital payment infrastructure and provide its customers with seamless and secure payment solutions.

"The extension of contract is a shot in the arm and a reassurance that the team has made a notable difference. We believe in building and expanding technical skillset to add much-needed value to our partners. We onboard personalities and shape them for leadership roles.

The People & Culture team is continuing to focus on balancing behaviour and skills to ensure our clients work with a team that brings values, purpose and the hunger to simplify the fintech landscape. Our growth is in our clients success." Prashant Rao - Chief Business Officer, NPST

NPST is in the process of expanding its manpower across various tech and non-tech roles supporting the emerging digital payment industry and ever-growing needs. The company plans to hire 100 new employees to support its rapid growth and development. Of these, more than 50 positions will be allocated to Canara Bank alone, while the rest will be for development support at newly launched delivery hub at Bangalore. This expansion is another step towards achieving its goal to position itself as a leader in the digital payment industry. NPST's commitment to empowering consumers in India with the latest and most secure payment solutions has taken a strategic move to strengthen its market positioning.

