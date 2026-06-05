NewsVoir

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest agarbathi manufacturer, announced the continued association with the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS) 2026 - 7th Edition as a sponsor for the third consecutive year, reaffirming the brand's commitment to supporting emerging sports in India.

Held from 29th to 31st May 2026 at the Blue Bay Eco Beach, Tannirbhavi Mangalore, the championship brought together competitive surfers from across the country, further strengthening its position as one of India's premier surfing events.

Through this association, Cycle Pure Agarbathi aims to contribute to the growth and visibility of competitive surfing in India by providing a stronger platform for athletes to showcase their talent and pursue the sport professionally. The sponsorship aligns with the broader vision of NR Group to support diverse sporting disciplines across the country, including golf, cricket, kabaddi, tennis, and athletics, while contributing to India's expanding sports ecosystem and creating greater opportunities for athletes.