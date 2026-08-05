PRNewswire

Plano (Texas) [US], August 5: Artificial intelligence is changing how organizations approach cybersecurity, from threat detection to security operations. As adoption accelerates, trust, transparency, and accountability are becoming the deciding factors in its success.

NuSummit Cybersecurity today announced it has become a Founding Signatory of the CREST AI Charter, joining a group of leading cybersecurity organizations committed to promoting the responsible use of AI across the industry.

Through this commitment, NuSummit Cybersecurity supports CREST's Nine Principles for AI-Enabled Activities, ensuring its AI-enabled services are built and delivered with strong governance, security, human oversight and accountability.

"Clients don't just want AI, they want AI that is accountable. That is why, as we embed AI deeper into our cybersecurity offerings, we treat governance and human oversight as non-negotiable. Becoming a Founding Signatory of the CREST AI Charter reflects the standard we set for ourselves, so that every AI-enabled solution we deliver is one that our clients can trust and depend on," said Anantharaman Sreenivasan (Ganesh), Managing Director and Group CEO, NuSummit.