ODeX announces two new appointments to Board of Directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): ODeX, the fastest growing automated platform for the shipping industry, has recently announced new appointments with Binai Thoppil and Payal Guglani joining the company's Board of Directors.

Increasingly being recognized as a one-stop solution for the entire shipping industry, to receive documents and make payments electronically, ODeX's technology oriented Board is taking charge to serve their customers with a continuously evolving, innovative, and robust platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Binai and Payal to our Board of Directors at this important next stage of ODeX's' evolution," said Liji Nowal, Director, ODeX. "As a highly respected and seasoned IT executive with valuable industry experience, we look forward to Binai's expert engagement and vast experience in guiding our objectives to strengthen, innovate and evolve ODeX," she further added.

"Additionally, Binai will be looking after the IT end for ODeX platform. He will work closely with the team to ensure that our implementation of ODeX is robust and scalable," elaborated Nowal.

"I am excited about joining the ODeX's Board," stated Binai Thoppil. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance the integration of technology for enhanced customer experience. I hope that my international experience can help contribute to ODeX's growth in India."

Commenting on Guglani's appointment, Nowal said, "Payal is an IT expert with over 17 years of global experience and has worked across Europe, the US, and the UK. Payal has designed and developed software solutions for Port Operations & Logistics and is also a certified SCRUM master."

"ODeX is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities in front of it. I am elated to be able to use my deep experience in software solutions to grow our business and pursue our mission to serve our customers," said Payal Guglani.

"We are poised for an exciting and robust journey and having a strong board is the right step to that goal. The new directors will be significant assets to the board and the refreshed board, and the management team is committed to achieving outstanding performance and maximizing value for all stakeholders," Nowal.

Founded in 2016, ODeX is India's Leading Online Platform for Shipping Documents Exchange & Payments Facilitation. It's the Digital Gateway for (all stakeholders), enabling ease of transactions in EXIM Trade.

The services offered by ODeX to EXIM Trade are Electronic Invoices, Payments, Delivery Order, HBL, Shipping Bill, etc. ODeX has more than 20k organizations registered with 30k + users with a daily transaction of 15k+.

