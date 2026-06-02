VMPL Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 2: Reinforcing its legacy of academic excellence, ODM Educational Group has achieved another remarkable milestone in JEE Advanced 2026, with 23 ODMians qualifying for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Adding further distinction to this achievement, four students secured All India Ranks within the Top 1000, while seven students earned ranks within the Top 5000, reflecting the strength of ODM's integrated academic and competitive preparation ecosystem. Leading the achievers is Swayam Prakash Sethy, who emerged as the highest-ranked ODMian with an impressive Category Rank 85. Other notable performers include Sritam Mallick, Mukesh Kumar Nial, Shriyans Shrimat Vedant Verma and Armaan Kamal Patra.

Congratulating the students, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman, ODM Educational Group, said, "The outstanding performance of our students in JEE Advanced 2026 is a matter of immense pride for the entire ODM family. Qualifying for IITs demands academic excellence, perseverance, and discipline. These young achievers have displayed remarkable determination, and we congratulate them, along with their parents, teachers, and mentors, who have been integral to this success." The achievement reflects the strength of ODM Educational Group's integrated academic ecosystem, where board education is seamlessly aligned with competitive examination preparation through the Student Integrated Program (SIP) and ODM Advanced Learning (OAL). With expert mentorship, structured learning, regular assessments, and personalised guidance, students receive comprehensive preparation for India's most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO, ODM Educational Group, said, "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our students, the commitment of our faculty, and the effectiveness of ODM's academic framework. We remain focused on creating an environment where students can dream big, excel academically, and confidently pursue opportunities at the country's premier institutions." This accomplishment further reinforces ODM Educational Group's position as one of India's leading educational institutions, consistently nurturing high achievers and empowering students to secure admission into the nation's most sought-after institutes. About ODM Educational Group ODM Educational Group is one of India's foremost educational institutions, with a consistent record of performance across national competitive examinations, including JEE Main and Advanced, NEET, and Science Olympiads. The institution's academic framework is built on concept-based instruction, structured assessment, and a culture of individual student care. ODM serves thousands of students across India through its network of schools, including ODM Public School, ODM Global School, and ODM International School, and remains committed to preparing the next generation of professionals and leaders.

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