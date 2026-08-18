VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18: OmniCard (Eroute Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), an RBI-licensed Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuer, today announced accelerating adoption of the OmniCard Business Fintech OS -- India's first AI-powered operating system for business payments and spend management. The platform now powers over 22 lakh+ cards, 45 lakh+ downloads and 1000+ businesses, from fast-growing MSMEs and startups to some of India's most recognized enterprise brands. Solutioning, not one-size-fits-all What is driving the traction is a fundamentally different approach. Most spend platforms force businesses into a fixed product; enterprises then spend lakhs of rupees on consultants simply to understand their own payment workflows and make rigid tools fit. The OmniCard Business Fintech OS inverts this: it is a modular operating system where every deployment is solutioned to the customer's actual requirement -- the right products, rails, controls, and integrations, configured for that business.

"No two businesses spend money the same way, so why should they all be given the same product?" said Abhishek Saxena, MD & CEO and Co-Founder, OmniCard. "Enterprises today pay lakhs in consulting fees just to map their own spend workflows before any software is even deployed. With the Business Fintech OS, that solutioning is built in. We sit with the customer, understand how money actually moves in their business -- branches, fleets, field teams, benefits -- and compose the exact stack they need from one platform, on one license, with one dashboard. That is why customers start with one use case and expand to three or four."

One OS, a full product suite The Business Fintech OS lets businesses compose their spend stack from a growing suite: - Expense Management -- AI-powered automation across the entire spending ecosystem, with guaranteed cost savings, real-time visibility, and policy-based controls - OmniCard Dash -- the power of UPI and RuPay in one suite: a UPI-enabled mobile app plus prepaid RuPay corporate cards accepted everywhere - OmniCard Motion -- policy-driven automation for employee payments with real-time tracking and zero manual work - OmniCard Reimburse360 -- paperless expense claims with instant approvals and automated reconciliation - iFleet Pay -- fuel, tolls, and driver expenses for logistics and fleet-first businesses, with complete visibility and leakage control

- Flexi Benefits Basket -- India's first flexi employee benefits basket on UPI, enabling tax-free benefits under the CBDT Income-tax Rules, 2026 - Rewards, Gifting & Incentives -- digital rewards and incentive programs for teams, channel partners, and customers - Petty Cash & In-Store Management -- controlled disbursals and branch-level spend without cash leakage All of it runs on interoperable payment rails -- UPI, RuPay, FasTag, and BBPS -- governed by an AI intelligence layer that delivers proactive alerts, anomaly detection, spend forecasts, and real-time dashboards across cost centers, with seamless integrations into leading ERPs including SAP, Zoho, and Tally. "Architecturally, the Business Fintech OS is wallet-native, API-first, and composable," said Abhinav Saxena, Co-Founder & COO/CTO, OmniCard. "Purpose-linked budgets sit behind a single payment experience, policies execute at the moment of payment, and our AI layer learns each organization's spend behavior to flag anomalies before they become losses. Because the modules share one core, adding a new use case is configuration -- not a new implementation project."

Customer results underline the impact: businesses on the platform report month-on-month cost savings of up to 20% on travel and petty cash spends and a 50% reduction in man-hours spent on reconciliation across hundreds of stores. Open ecosystem Building on this momentum, OmniCard is inviting HRMS and payroll platforms, benefits consultants, staffing companies, banks, and ERP providers to embed and distribute Business Fintech OS modules through API integration. About OmniCard OmniCard (Eroute Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is an RBI-licensed PPI issuer building India's first Business Fintech OS -- an AI-powered, interoperable spend and payment ecosystem for MSMEs, startups, and enterprises. Beyond payments and expense management, OmniCard is creating an integrated platform that powers growth, compliance, and intelligence for Indian businesses in a digital-first economy.Media Contact:

Abhinay K. Marketing Head, OmniCard abhinay.k@omnicard.in www.omnicard.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)