VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21: Premium smartphone brand OPPO has reported a strong and encouraging response across Tamil Nadu for its recently launched Reno 15 Series 5G, underscoring growing consumer interest in camera-focused premium smartphones. Now available across retail outlets and online platforms, the Reno 15 Series 5G includes the OPPO Reno 15 5G, OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G, and OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, offering users multiple choices based on performance needs, design preferences, and form factor. The series has gained notable traction among young consumers, photography enthusiasts, and content creators, particularly in key urban and semi-urban markets across Tamil Nadu.

Strong Launch Momentum Across the State During the launch period, OPPO witnessed significant traction in Tamil Nadu, with a visible rise in customer enquiries, increased store walk-ins, and healthy purchase conversions for the Reno 15 Series 5G. According to the OPPO Tamil Nadu team, this response reflects a growing preference among consumers for premium smartphones that combine advanced camera technology, smooth performance, and refined design. Advanced AI Camera Technology at the Core The OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G is built around the brand's latest AI Portrait Camera technology, aimed at delivering a professional-grade photography and videography experience across all variants. Key features of the lineup include a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, 50MP 3.5X Telephoto Camera, 4K 60fps HDR Ultra-Steady Video Recording, AI Portrait Camera with AI Portrait Glow, and the Click. Arrange. Popout. AI editing feature. The series runs on ColorOS 16, offering a smart and smooth user experience.

While the Reno 15 5G provides a balanced combination of performance and imaging, the Reno 15 Pro 5G brings enhanced flagship-level capabilities. The Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, meanwhile, delivers a premium experience in a compact and pocket-friendly form factor. Cinema Launch at PVR Palazzo Creates Immersive Brand Experience Building on the positive market response, OPPO recently hosted a special Cinema Launch Event at PVR Palazzo in Chennai as part of its Reno 15 Series campaign. The event featured a special cinema show exclusively for pre-booked customers, where the Reno 15 Series 5G's camera performance, AI portrait features, and video recording capabilities were showcased on the big screen through a detailed product walkthrough.

To enhance the experience, attendees were provided with food and snacks during the event, along with curated special gifts as a token of appreciation, creating a premium and engaging environment for customers. As part of the event, customers were also given an exclusive preview of the Tamil movie Parasakthi, bringing together technology and entertainment in a cinema-led brand experience. Designed for Modern Lifestyles With its premium design language and modern finish, the OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G has been developed to meet the evolving needs of social media users, travel photographers, lifestyle enthusiasts, and content creators. The lineup continues to receive positive feedback for its balance of aesthetics, performance, and camera innovation.

Attractive Offers for Consumers in Tamil Nadu Available in the market since January 13, the OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G is currently offered with multiple consumer benefits, including: * Up to 10% instant cashback * Zero down payment options for up to 15 months * ₹2,000 OPPO upgrade or exchange bonus * Six-month one-time screen replacement warranty Strengthening OPPO's Presence in Tamil Nadu With a strong focus on AI-powered portrait photography, 200MP ultra-clear imaging, and smooth overall performance, the OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G continues to record steady sales growth and rising consumer interest across Tamil Nadu, further strengthening OPPO's presence in the premium smartphone segment. For the latest updates, product information, and announcements, Offers, readers can follow OPPO Tamil Nadu on the following platforms:

* WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/oppotnwhatsapp * Instagram: https://bit.ly/oppotninstagram * YouTube: https://bit.ly/oppotnyoutube (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)