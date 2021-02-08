Orient Electric launches range of Emergency LED lights

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has launched its new range of Emergency LED lighting solutions which provide backup lighting for up to 4 hours during power outages.
The range includes LED bulb, LED Batten, LED Recess Panel and Bulkhead which can be used as regular lighting source and when power cut happens, they automatically switch to emergency mode to light up your space thus enabling normal work activities to continue.
"Frequent power cuts disrupt normal life and can greatly affect businesses such as small retail shops, salons, food outlets, mobile retailers etc. Given this background, we have introduced our new range of emergency LED lights comprising of bulbs, battens, recess panels and bulkheads for homes, small office, and retail shops. These emergency LED lights are similar to the LED lights that we currently use and fit into the same sockets. However, they switch on to emergency mode once electricity supply is disrupted and provide 4 hours of back up," said Puneet Dhawan, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric.
"They revert to normal operation when the electricity is restored and get recharged during the normal course of usage. Interestingly they can be used as a portable light source as well, so for example the emergency LED bulb can act as a headlight for a bicycle. Completely Made in India, our emergency LED lights are energy-efficient and have a short payback period. With this launch, we intend to promote and grow this category while giving consumers an opportunity to have high quality, branded emergency lighting fixtures," Puneet Dhawan added.
Orient's new Emergency LED lights feature in-built battery that automatically charges during regular power supply and as soon as there is a power cut, emergency mode is activated. Reliable and cost-effective, Orient's Emergency LED lights come with overcharging protection and long maintenance-free life of up to 25,000 hours. The company has also started a dedicated SMS Service to create product awareness and facilitate sales wherein interested customers can send the text "EMLIGHTS" to "56161" for details.
Orient Electric is one of the fastest-growing lighting companies in India with a diverse LED-centric portfolio and a fully integrated R & D and competence centre which focuses on electronics and design of drivers and PCB for LED products. Across its lighting portfolio, the company is working to bring innovative products that are healthier, safer and energy efficient.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
