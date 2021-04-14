Original accessories from RATIONAL for precision cooking experience from your combi-steamer

You would like to read
- Cashfree ranked number 5 fastest growing technology company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020
- Aspen Technology, L & T Technology Services partner to deliver engineering solutions through managed cloud hosting services
- ICT Academy Organized Global Technology Forum 2020 - The Mega 5 Days Virtual Conference
- CEDCOSS named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020
- L & T Technology Services' annual open innovation initiative TECHgium® concludes with record-breaking participation of engineering students
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our fondest memories tied to food remain with the age-old cooking techniques that add the extra zing to our dishes. From the traditional tandoor-cooked succulent meats to the charcoal-smoked vegetable curries and those skewers kebabs getting cooked to perfection, they are known to uplift the overall food experience to another level.
While technology has taken reins of various traditional practices to provide precision output; RATIONAL, with their genuine RATIONAL accessories, has also gone an extra mile to provide a consistent traditionally cooked food experience within their all-new intelligent combi-steamer iCombi Pro.
Offering an exhaustive range of accessories for varied applications right from grilling, to steaming, to baking, RATIONAL recommends using these genuine add-ons to have fool-proof precision results consistently day in and day out.
For the Indian palate, the iCombi Pro pairs ideally with the cross and stripe grill grate; grill and pizza tray, and grill and tandoori skewers.
The cross and stripe grill grate is extremely robust and durable and works wonders without preheating. Prepare grilled veggies and paneer steaks with those cross and stripes for visual appeal.
Steaming various vegetables at a time could not get any easier. The perforated trays ensure that the veggies retain the original texture, are not overcooked, and meeting just what is expected.
If your expertise is in baking pizzas, quiches and flatbreads, the pizza tray is designed for a non-sticky, seamless experience. Coated with TriLax, the tray exhibits excellent heat conductivity and can be used in temperatures up to 300°C. The robust non-stick coating also supports browning.
No one turns their back to kebabs. Those succulent morsels of fish, meat, and paneer are all that anyone longs for. The grill and tandoori skewers for meat, fish, poultry, and vegetables keeps the crust crisp and the core succulent.
Smoking, an age-old technique to elevate the aromas and flavor of the dish could not be imagined any more hassle-free than what the VarioSmoker provides. In a first, featuring a USB connection in the latest VarioSmoker to be operated directly from the iCombi Pro. A much-needed accessory for preparing those smoky chicken kebabs and fish tikka.
There is an array of quality genuine accessories from RATIONAL that you can choose from, suiting your F & B business' requirements.
For a complete catalog and other details, please visit (https://www.rational-online.com).
The RATIONAL group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. The company was established in 1973 and now employs more than 2,300 people, of whom over 1,300 are based in Germany. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000 and is currently included in the MDAX.
The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership, and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor