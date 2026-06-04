PRNewswire Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4: Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner, today announced the launch of a co-branded Applied Generative AI elective program in partnership with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University ("Amrita"), one of India's top multidisciplinary universities. Industry-academia collaboration brings hands-on AI learning and real-world technology exposure to students across three campuses. The initiative is designed to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations by embedding practical AI education and real-world technology exposure directly into the academic journey. The program is currently being delivered across Amrita University's campuses in Amritapuri (Kollam), Coimbatore, and Bangalore.

More than 70 students have already enrolled in the elective during their sixth semester, gaining hands-on exposure to emerging AI technologies, enterprise use cases, and industry-aligned problem-solving approaches. High-potential students will also be considered for internship opportunities with Orion, creating an early pathway from academic learning to practical industry experience. "As AI continues to transform industries, it is critical that students graduate with both strong technical foundations and practical exposure to real-world applications," said Arun Paul, Head of Human Resources, Orion Innovation. "Through this partnership, we are helping co-create talent at the source by giving students direct access to the technologies, frameworks, and problem-solving skills that organizations are increasingly looking for."

The Applied GenAI curriculum combines foundational AI concepts with practical implementation across modern AI platforms and tools. Students gain exposure to areas including Large Language Models (LLMs), prompt engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), agentic frameworks, Responsible AI, LLM security, fine-tuning, and autonomous agents. The elective also introduces students to leading AI ecosystems and technologies including Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, AWS Bedrock, Google Gemini and Vertex AI, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Hugging Face, LangChain, Ollama, and vector database technologies. The collaboration is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that extends beyond student learning into a broader industry-academia partnership. The initiative includes faculty enablement programs, knowledge-sharing opportunities, and collaboration between academic experts and Orion teams to support continuous alignment between evolving industry needs and academic delivery.

"At Amrita, we believe the future of education lies in integrating academic rigor with real-world industry relevance," said Br. Vishwanathamrita Chaitanya, Director CIR (Corporate and Industry Relations), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. "This collaboration with Orion Innovation provides students with meaningful exposure to emerging AI technologies and practical applications, helping prepare them for the rapidly evolving digital economy." The initiative builds on Orion's continued investment in AI education, digital skilling, and workforce development programs designed to strengthen innovation and technology readiness across global markets. About Orion Innovation Orion Innovation is a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner with deep cloud expertise, delivering digital experiences that create measurable business impact for clients.

Orion combines strategy, experience design, and engineering capabilities to help enterprises innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies. Envision what's next. Build what matters. For more information, visit orioninnovation.com. About Amrita University Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is one of India's leading multidisciplinary research universities, recognized for academic excellence, innovation, and industry collaboration. With campuses across India, the university focuses on advancing education, research, and technology-driven impact across disciplines. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)