Orion unveils two latest innovations for snacking: Strawberry-filled Choco Pie and the Biggest Choco Chip Cookie

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In tune with the evolving preferences of the Indian consumers, Orion, one of the largest food companies of South Korea, has introduced two innovative products: Orion Strawberry Choco Pie, a Choco pie center-filled with the pulp of handpicked real strawberry, and the Ultimate Choco Chip, a large size cookie with real chocolate Choco chip.

The launch is in line with company's expansion plans to introduce more products and get into new geographies and stores.

Following the overwhelming response to its original Choco pie in India, the addition of strawberry-filled Choco-pie is expected to further expand Orion's market share. The Ultimate Choco Chip, is a premium and differentiated product, marks the company's foray into India's packaged cookies and premium biscuit segment.

The Orion Strawberry Choco Pie, weighing 28 grams each. A pack of six pieces is priced at INR 90, and the 12-piece pack at INR 180.

The Ultimate Choco Chip weighs 16.67 grams each - with 26% Choco chip content. A pack of six pieces of the Choco chip is priced at INR 60.

Both Orion Strawberry Choco Pie and The Ultimate Choco Chip are 100% vegetarian & hygienically packed products using state of the art machines in India.

Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India said, "We are happy & excited to present Orion Strawberry Choco Pie, it is a unique center filled product with 39% real strawberry. We use real strawberry pulp to conjure up an exciting flavor, a mix of chocolate + strawberry + marshmallow. Strawberry has been given a balanced tangy + sweet taste and leaves the consumer wanting for more. We are equally happy to launch The Ultimate Choco Chip cookie, also marks our entry in cookie segment in India. It is one of the largest cookies available in the branded-packaged format in India, featuring an exquisite taste and aroma of Choco Chips and contains 26% real chocolate, one of the best in the industry. These innovations are born of Orion's global expertise, R & D prowess and quick adaptation to Indian consumers' preferences. As per our corporate philosophy, we will keep getting world class products to delight consumers in India. India is Orion's big strategic bet and company will continue to invest here following the approach of Make in India and Delight India."

Orion is committed to bring the best of K-food to the world. It's offering, Orion Choco Pie, is popular across multiple countries. Since the launch of its original Choco pie in India, the company has been introducing world class, quality products to expand its portfolio in the country. Riding on volume growth, the company is now aiming at aggressively increasing its market share in the country.

Established in 1956, Orion is one of the leaders in the world confectionery industry today. The company is one of the largest food companies in South Korea. A global conglomerate, the company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Russia, Vietnam, India and Other locations. The company offers high-quality products that are renowned for their unique taste. (https://www.shoporionindia.com) www.shoporionindia.com.

